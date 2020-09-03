New SEAT Ateca pricing announced

SEAT has revealed UK pricing and specification for the new Ateca, which is better-equipped with a lower starting price than before.

Prices start at £23,670 for an SE model with the 1.0-litre engine and a manual transmission, but the most popular version is expected to be the SE Technology with the 150hp 1.5-litre petrol. Priced from £26,355, it gets more equipment than before, including connected navigation and wireless smartphone charging.

A new Xperience trim replaces Xcellence, and gives a ‘more robust’ appearance.

There is a range of petrol and diesel engines to choose from, with the entry model being a 109bhp 1.0-litre petrol with a manual transmission. Next up is the 1.5-litre, which gets a dual-clutch automatic transmission option and four-wheel-drive. The top-spec model is the Cupra Ateca, which has a 300hp 2.0-litre petrol. If a diesel is desired, a new 2.0-litre unit has been introduced, offering lower emissions than the 1.6-litre engine it replaces.





Standard equipment includes LED headlights, roof rails, leather steering wheel and gear knob, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry. The popular SE Technology gets 18-inch alloy wheels, nine-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, and cloth upholstery.

The top-spec Cupra model gets the high-performance engine and sporty looks, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels, twin-exit exhaust pipes, digital cockpit, Navigation System Plus and the Cupra drive profile, which adds four different drive modes.

Richard Harrison, managing director at SEAT UK, said: “The Ateca started the SUV charge from SEAT and it has been transformative, not only increasing sales but also introducing new people to the brand that would previously have not chosen a Seat.

“As the customer trend towards SUVs continues, we’ve refreshed and added more to Ateca. It’s now, pound-for-pound, one of the best value vehicles on the market. This is all backed up by high-quality materials and technology.”