fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
New model

2022 Peugeot 308 range goes on sale in the UK

All-new Peugeot 308 hatchback and estate models now on sale in the UK, with plug-in hybrid models available

Sean Rees

The Peugeot 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate car have now arrived on UK roads – including plug-in hybrid variants for the first time.

Although this new range is built on the same platform as the old second-generation 308, the 2022 range features broad design overhauls inside and out, as Peugeot attempts to target the private buyers and fleet customers of more upmarket brands.

Both the 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate can be specced with a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the range also includes two plug-in hybrid powertrain options – which both use a 1.6-litre petrol engine connected to a 12kWh battery. Peugeot says that these plug-in hybrid models can travel a maximum of 37 miles on just electric power.

The brand also says that the cheaper ‘180’ plug-in hybrid model is eligible for a 8% Benefit-in-Kind tax rate, making it ideal for fleet customers.

All of these 308 options come fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Peugeot 308 hatchback
Peugeot 308 SW estate

The new 308 range includes five trim levels. The all models are fitted with Peugeot’s ten-inch ‘i-Cockpit’ infotainment screen, while the Allure trim and up get customisable touchscreen buttons the brand calls ‘i-Toggles’, which allows the owner to set shortcuts for the car’s controls for ease of use.

Buyers that opt for the mid-range ‘Allure Premium’ trim will also get Peugeot’s Drive Assist Pack, which includes semi-autonomous driving technology that can automatically adapt the speed of the car around fast corners.

The hatchback model has 412 litres of boot space, while the boot of the longer estate model is significantly larger – at 608 litres. All models also come with 34 litres of storage space behind the centre console.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Active Premium’ (from £25,270)

  • LED headlights
  • Peugeot’s ‘i-Cockpit’ ten-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Two USB sockets
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic rear windscreen wiper that activates in reverse
  • Centre console armrest
  • Push button start-up
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Cruise control and speed limiter
  • Traffic sign recognition

‘Allure’ (from £27,120)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • ‘Leather-effect’ upholstery
  • Chrome detailing on the exhaust
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • A frameless rearview mirror that can block harsh light
  • Peugeot’s navigation software with TomTom updates
  • Customisable ‘i-toggles’ control buttons on the infotainment screen
  • Ambient lighting on the door panels
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 180-degree reversing camera

‘Allure Premium’ (from £28,020)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • Keyless entry
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Blind spot detection
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Wireless smartphone charging

‘GT’ (from £29,920)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • Matrix LED headlights
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Alcantara leather upholstery
  • A heated steering wheel
  • LED lighting in the glovebox
  • Chequered grille design

Range-topping ‘GT Premium’ (£31,520)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat that is heated and has a massage function
  • Upgraded stereo system
  • Electric tailgate
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • semi-automated parking assistance

The Peugeot 308 has been winning awards even before its UK launch, as it has recently been awarded the accolade of Women’s World Car of the Year. Plenty of reviewers have got their hands on both the hatchback and estate model already too, and the Peugeot 308 currently holds an Expert Rating of 72%.

The 2022 range is available to purchase now from Peugeot’s UK dealerships and on the brand’s website, with prices for the 308 hatchback starting from £25,270, and £26,470 for the 308 SW estate.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved