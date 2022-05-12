2022 Peugeot 308 range goes on sale in the UK

The Peugeot 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate car have now arrived on UK roads – including plug-in hybrid variants for the first time.

Although this new range is built on the same platform as the old second-generation 308, the 2022 range features broad design overhauls inside and out, as Peugeot attempts to target the private buyers and fleet customers of more upmarket brands.

Both the 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate can be specced with a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the range also includes two plug-in hybrid powertrain options – which both use a 1.6-litre petrol engine connected to a 12kWh battery. Peugeot says that these plug-in hybrid models can travel a maximum of 37 miles on just electric power.

The brand also says that the cheaper ‘180’ plug-in hybrid model is eligible for a 8% Benefit-in-Kind tax rate, making it ideal for fleet customers.

All of these 308 options come fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Peugeot 308 hatchback Peugeot 308 SW estate

The new 308 range includes five trim levels. The all models are fitted with Peugeot’s ten-inch ‘i-Cockpit’ infotainment screen, while the Allure trim and up get customisable touchscreen buttons the brand calls ‘i-Toggles’, which allows the owner to set shortcuts for the car’s controls for ease of use.

Buyers that opt for the mid-range ‘Allure Premium’ trim will also get Peugeot’s Drive Assist Pack, which includes semi-autonomous driving technology that can automatically adapt the speed of the car around fast corners.

The hatchback model has 412 litres of boot space, while the boot of the longer estate model is significantly larger – at 608 litres. All models also come with 34 litres of storage space behind the centre console.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Active Premium’ (from £25,270) LED headlights

Peugeot’s ‘i-Cockpit’ ten-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Leather steering wheel

Two USB sockets

16-inch alloy wheels

Automatic rear windscreen wiper that activates in reverse

Centre console armrest

Push button start-up

Lane keeping assistance

Cruise control and speed limiter

Traffic sign recognition ‘Allure’ (from £27,120) All lower trim features that are not replaced

‘Leather-effect’ upholstery

Chrome detailing on the exhaust

17-inch alloy wheels

A frameless rearview mirror that can block harsh light

Peugeot’s navigation software with TomTom updates

Customisable ‘i-toggles’ control buttons on the infotainment screen

Ambient lighting on the door panels

Front and rear parking sensors

180-degree reversing camera ‘Allure Premium’ (from £28,020) All lower trim features that are not replaced

Keyless entry

Rear cross traffic alert

Blind spot detection

Adaptive cruise control

Wireless smartphone charging

‘GT’ (from £29,920) All lower trim features that are not replaced

Matrix LED headlights

18-inch alloy wheels

Alcantara leather upholstery

A heated steering wheel

LED lighting in the glovebox

Chequered grille design Range-topping ‘GT Premium’ (£31,520) All lower trim features that are not replaced

Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat that is heated and has a massage function

Upgraded stereo system

Electric tailgate

360-degree parking camera

semi-automated parking assistance

The Peugeot 308 has been winning awards even before its UK launch, as it has recently been awarded the accolade of Women’s World Car of the Year. Plenty of reviewers have got their hands on both the hatchback and estate model already too, and the Peugeot 308 currently holds an Expert Rating of 72%.

The 2022 range is available to purchase now from Peugeot’s UK dealerships and on the brand’s website, with prices for the 308 hatchback starting from £25,270, and £26,470 for the 308 SW estate.