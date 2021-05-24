fbpx
Car industry news

£300m Ofgem project to install 3,550 EV chargers

New investment set to triple size of current charging network

Andrew Charman

UK energy regulator Ofgem has announced a £300 million investment that will see 3,550 new charging points added to the UK’s electric vehicle network.

Of these, 1,800 will be ultra-rapid chargers. They will be installed at motorway service areas, according to Ofgem, tripling the size of the current network.

A further 1,750 charge points will be installed in towns and cities, such as at railway stations, with the entire programme delivered within the next two years.

The investment is part of a £40 billion programme to improve Britain’s energy network, that was approved in 2020. The funding will pay for the cables, substations and electric infrastructure that will be needed to support the charge points.

The UK’s charging network has been mushrooming in recent times – currently there are close to 24,000 chargers installed across the country, more than double those available three years ago.

But evidence suggests that ‘range anxiety’ fuelled by concerns over the availability of recharging points is still preventing a mass switchover to EVs. Ofgem’s own research revealed that 36% of those households not intending to buy an electric car were put off by the lack of charging facilities near their home.

Recent figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) stated that while increasing electric take-up now accounts for one in ten of new car sales, it is being driven by fleets – less than 5% of new EV sales are to private buyers.

The SMMT claims that if the Government is to meet its declared aim of banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, some 2.7 million charging points will be needed.

Recently a commission in Northern Ireland was told drivers who have bought electric are reverting to petrol and diesel due to the lack of a viable charging network in the country. And Ford’s UK boss Lisa Brankin told the BBC that drivers remain very sceptical about switching to electric.

  • More industry news and information at The Car Expert
View comments0
Andrew Charman
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Suzuki Swace

71%

Porsche Taycan

90%
More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.