£37K price tag for bold new Hyundai EV

Hyundai has announced the UK prices for its Ioniq 5 crossover, the initial model in the Korean manufacturer’s new electric sub-brand.

The Ioniq 5, first car built on Hyundai’s new electric chassis called the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will go on UK sale later in 2021, at prices from £36,995.

Previously a model name, Ioniq will now be applied to a line-up of cars designed from the start as EVs, on bespoke electric chassis with flat floors. According to their creators this means the Ioniq models can make use of much more freedom in design.

The E-GMP platform allows a very long wheelbase freeing up more interior space, and great flexibility in the car’s drivetrain. The entry-level model of the initial versions on offer is rear-wheel-drive with a 58kWh battery and a combined cycle range of up to 240 miles, while the 73kWh rear-wheel-drive version extends the range to 300 miles.

Range topper is a 73kWh all-wheel drive variant with a range of up to 287 miles. This will only be available in the top of the three trim levels, Ultimate, at £48,145. The other two will also be offered in a mid-range trim dubbed Premium and the entry-level model in a base trim, Connect.

All Ioniq 5 models come fitted with 800-volt charging. Using a 350kW ultra-rapid charger, recharging to 80% capacity will take a mere 18 minutes while 100km of range will be able to be added in only five minutes.

The car can also be charged using a domestic wall box or mainstream public 400-volt high-speed chargers, as its motor and inverter can convert the voltage from 400 volts to 800 volts.

Other electric innovations include the availability of a ‘Vehicle 2 Load Pack’ on all but entry-level trim. This allows vehicle-to-grid charging – owners can use their car to put electricity back into the grid while charging at home, helping to save on household bills, while also charging electric equipment, such as laptops, in the car.

The Ioniq 5 will also be instantly recognisable on the road, its striking styling very different to other Hyundais.