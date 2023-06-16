Summary

Based on the Fiat 500 Electric, the Abarth 500e is a compact all-electric hot hatch (also available with a roll-back canvas roof) that will become available to order in the UK later in 2023.

Set to be the first performance-focused electric city car to go on sale, the 500e is currently in a class of its own. “Rivals are few and far between”, Parker‘s Murray Scullion explains, “especially ones this size”.

The range-topping Mini Electric and Honda e variants are similar in terms of size and power, but the Abarth claims to be more agile for greater driving enjoyment. It also promises a longer 186-mile battery range.

“It’s cheeky and fun, if not fast”, the Top Gear team concludes, praising the uprated city car for its engaging driving experience and “quiet and pretty civilised” road manners at cruising speeds, but also pointing out that the Abarth’s 0-62mph sprint time of seven seconds flat is “what you might call toasty rather than searing performance.”

Like Abarth’s hot-hatch versions of the petrol Fiat 500, the Abarth 500e gets sportier looks, bigger wheels, more equipment and upgraded suspension to differentiate it from the regular Fiat version.

While the 500e is quicker off the line, Abarth’s petrol models are faster, and don’t have need for the 500e’s rather controversial sound generator. This sound generator mimics the sound of a petrol car, and is “surprisingly loud both inside and outside the car” according to Carbuyer, which also argues that this system can get quite “tiresome” as there are no volume controls for lower speeds.

As of June 2023, the Abarth 500e holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media to date. This is a brand new model, however, so we expect to see more reviews published once the car reaches our shores, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

500e highlights Agile and engaging around town

Easy to drive

Well-equipped as standard 500e lowlights Petrol Abarth models are more powerful

Cramped rear seats

Controversial sound generator

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,195 on-road Launched: Summer 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Abarth 500e feels more mature than any previous model from the firm – but the jury’s out on whether that’s a good thing.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“Fast, fun and stylish it’s a convincing and fresher alternative to the Mini Electric while being decisively sharper than similarly retro-themed electric hatches like the GRM ORA Funky Cat or Honda E.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Abarth 500e is the best-driving everyday small electric car yet, if not a hot hatch as we’ve come to know them.” (Mark Tisshaw)

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“With the Abarth 500e, the affluent elite have something pointy and great at low speeds, but the traditional pistonheads, well, they’re left wanting a bit.” (Murray Scullion)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Abarth 500e is a feisty electric city car with go-faster add-ons and even a synthesised engine sound to stir the emotions.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Abarth 500e has done enough to whet our appetite for what’s to come, showing us there is plenty for electric-sceptic performance fans to look forward to.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“As a city car with a bit of added poke and pizzaz, the Abarth 500e really works. The zainy colours look great and there’s a definite injection of fun added when compared to a Fiat 500 Electric.” (Murray Scullion)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Ride, handling, cornering stability and refinement in the Abarth 500e are a huge step up over the 595 and 695 petrol versions. It’s quicker, too, in almost every sense that matters for a compact hot hatch.” (Will Dron)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Abarth 500e validates the idea of an electric hot hatch. Cheeky and fun if not fast.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The 500e is an entertaining urban runabout but lacks that last bit of sharpness and interactivity that mark out the truly great hot hatches from the merely competent ones.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 76%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 67%

Safety assist: 67%

The Abarth 500e shares its safety rating with the Fiat 500 Electric, as the two vehicles are structurally the same.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2023, the Abarth 500e has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Abarth 500e is a brand-new model, so we don’t yet have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 500e, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Abarth 500e, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 595 | Abarth 695 | Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Mini Electric

