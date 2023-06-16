fbpx

Expert Rating

Abarth 500e

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

68%

Expert Rating

Abarth 500e

(2023 - present)

    Abarth 500e Cabriolet (2023 onwards)

    Summary

    Based on the Fiat 500 Electric, the Abarth 500e is a compact all-electric hot hatch (also available with a roll-back canvas roof) that will become available to order in the UK later in 2023.

    Set to be the first performance-focused electric city car to go on sale, the 500e is currently in a class of its own. “Rivals are few and far between”, Parker‘s Murray Scullion explains, “especially ones this size”.

    The range-topping Mini Electric and Honda e variants are similar in terms of size and power, but the Abarth claims to be more agile for greater driving enjoyment. It also promises a longer 186-mile battery range.

    “It’s cheeky and fun, if not fast”, the Top Gear team concludes, praising the uprated city car for its engaging driving experience and “quiet and pretty civilised” road manners at cruising speeds, but also pointing out that the Abarth’s 0-62mph sprint time of seven seconds flat is “what you might call toasty rather than searing performance.”

    Like Abarth’s hot-hatch versions of the petrol Fiat 500, the Abarth 500e gets sportier looks, bigger wheels, more equipment and upgraded suspension to differentiate it from the regular Fiat version.

    While the 500e is quicker off the line, Abarth’s petrol models are faster, and don’t have need for the 500e’s rather controversial sound generator. This sound generator mimics the sound of a petrol car, and is “surprisingly loud both inside and outside the car” according to Carbuyer, which also argues that this system can get quite “tiresome” as there are no volume controls for lower speeds.

    As of June 2023, the Abarth 500e holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media to date. This is a brand new model, however, so we expect to see more reviews published once the car reaches our shores, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    500e highlights

    • Agile and engaging around town
    • Easy to drive
    • Well-equipped as standard

    500e lowlights

    • Petrol Abarth models are more powerful
    • Cramped rear seats
    • Controversial sound generator

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £34,195 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Abarth 500e front view | Expert Rating
    Abarth 500e rear view | Expert Rating
    Abarth 500e interior view | Expert Rating
    Abarth 500e range (2023 onwards)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: December 2021
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 76%
    Child protection: 80%
    Vulnerable road users: 67%
    Safety assist: 67%

    The Abarth 500e shares its safety rating with the Fiat 500 Electric, as the two vehicles are structurally the same.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of June 2023, the Abarth 500e has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The Abarth 500e is a brand-new model, so we don’t yet have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 500e, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Abarth 500e, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Abarth 595 | Abarth 695 | Cupra Born | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Mini Electric

    More news, reviews and information about the Abarth 500e at The Car Expert

    All-electric Abarth 500e ‘Scorpionissima’ to make debut

    All-electric Abarth 500e ‘Scorpionissima’ to make debut

    Abarth goes electric as 500e hot hatch debuts

    Abarth goes electric as 500e hot hatch debuts

