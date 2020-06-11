The Abarth 595 is a performance model based on the Fiat 500 city car. It is available in either hatchback or cabriolet (Abarth 595C) body styles. The current model dates back to 2007, although it was given a substantial update in 2015.

The current Fiat 500 will cease production in 2020 ahead of the launch of an all-new model. The next-generation version will only be available as an electric vehicle, which means that the current Abarth 595 (and 695) will be the last of their kind. There has been no announcement of an Abarth version of the next Fiat 500.

There are various versions of the Abarth 595, as well as several limited-edition models over its lifetime. These include the Abarth 595 Turismo, 595 Pista, 595 Competizione and 595 Esseesse. The higher-performance Abarth 695 is not included here, but we hope to build a separate page for that model soon.

The Abarth 595 is very much a car that you would buy with your heart rather than your head, and its relatively poor overall Expert Rating reflects its obvious shortcomings as a practical vehicle and relatively high price tag. Despite that, the 595 has received much praise for being great fun to drive.

Body style: Small three-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £17,010 on-road Launched: Autumn 2015

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 595 esseesse

“As something to simply give you a bit of a laugh behind the wheel of, the Abarth 595 Esseesse is a compelling option. Its raucous exhaust note and brutal engine are particular highlights, and it has the head-turning looks that makes it so popular with Instagram influencers if that’s your thing.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Esseesse

Score: 6 / 10

“Climb aboard the 595 Esseesse and the first thing you’ll notice are those new leather trimmed Sabelt bucket seats.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Abarth 595 is definitely not without its flaws – pricey, short on safety kit, hard ride – but it delivers a raucously fun driving experience. While most city cars opt for comfort and economy, the Abarth 595 is a very nippy car which keeps its retro, stylish looks, but adds a big dose of aggression.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This raucous little Fiat adheres to the golden rule of warm hatches: put a broad smile on the driver’s face.”

Read review Model reviewed: Esseesse

Score: 7 / 10

“For starters, it really does look good, its white wheels and Abarth graphics giving it real pugnacious kerb appeal.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 595C Competizione Cabriolet

Score: 8 / 10

“The Abarth 595C Competizione is one of those cars that makes little logical sense, but nevertheless brightens the automotive landscape – the kind of car that inspires a nod of respect whenever you pass someone enamoured enough to have put down the funds.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 595 esseesse

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a characterful and fun hot hatch, the Abarth brand more than delivers.”

Read review Model reviewed: 595C Turismo Cabriolet

Score: 8 / 10

“While it mightn’t be the fastest or the best-driving small hot hatch out there, the Abarth 595 Turismo more than makes up for it with its big personality, the fact that it makes a big noise and the fact that it feels like a genuine sports car in a dinky Matchbox-style package.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Abarth 595 is a sporty hatchback based on the Fiat 500 that is characterful and fun to drive”

Read review Model reviewed: 595C Cabriolet

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The Abarth 595C isn’t the best car in its class, but it can claim to be the one with the most character”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 595C Cabriolet

Score: 6 / 10

“The Abarth 595C is one of the only small hot hatches on sale which comes with a folding fabric roof. It’s great fun to drive, but its cramped cabin means it isn’t all that easy to live with.”

Read review Model reviewed: 595 Hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s nothing shy or retiring about the way the Abarth 595 looks and drives, but other small hot hatches are roomier inside and easier to live with.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 595 Competizione

“This is a baby car with a menacing growl. The very head-turning bark on start-up is completely out of kilter with the cute Fiat 500 on which it’s based. In this spec you have a small car with a 180hp 1.4-litre engine, which is plenty. Especially when it sounds like a touring car.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Esseesse

Score: 7 / 10

“Objectively compromised, but subjectively a hugely likeable hot hatchback.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Low on sophistication, high on fun – Abarth’s hatch isn’t for everyone, but some will love it.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 595 hatchback range

Score: 6 / 10

“The Abarth 595, created by Fiat’s in house tuning arm, turned the cute and fashionable Fiat 500 into a storming little hot hatch with the requisite sporty looks as well as more power.”

Read review Model reviewed: 595C Cabriolet

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s certainly quick enough on the move and has a real buzzy feel about it. Thanks to the sports exhaust pipes, there’s also suitably raspy exhaust note when you accelerate, something which can be even more appreciated with the roof down.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“Stylish and exciting, but not for everyone”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 595 Turismo

Score: 6 / 10

“Huge fun, tiny package”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“An addictive little begger that is much better than its list of failings would have you believe.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Abarth 595 is startlingly quick and wonderfully stylish, but there are rivals that are both cheaper and better to drive.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: March 2017 66% ADULT OCCUPANT 49% CHILD OCCUPANT 53% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 27% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating

This three-star rating is assessed on the regular Fiat 500 model range, upon which the Abarth 595 is based

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Abarth 595 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

