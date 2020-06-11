Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
66 %
Expert Rating
Abarth 595 (2015 onwards) Expert Rating

Abarth 595

(2015 – present)

The Abarth 595 is a performance model based on the Fiat 500 city car. It is available in either hatchback or cabriolet (Abarth 595C) body styles. The current model dates back to 2007, although it was given a substantial update in 2015.

The current Fiat 500 will cease production in 2020 ahead of the launch of an all-new model. The next-generation version will only be available as an electric vehicle, which means that the current Abarth 595 (and 695) will be the last of their kind. There has been no announcement of an Abarth version of the next Fiat 500.

There are various versions of the Abarth 595, as well as several limited-edition models over its lifetime. These include the Abarth 595 Turismo, 595 Pista, 595 Competizione and 595 Esseesse. The higher-performance Abarth 695 is not included here, but we hope to build a separate page for that model soon.

The Abarth 595 is very much a car that you would buy with your heart rather than your head, and its relatively poor overall Expert Rating reflects its obvious shortcomings as a practical vehicle and relatively high price tag. Despite that, the 595 has received much praise for being great fun to drive.

More Abarth ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Small three-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £17,010 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: 2021

  • Abarth 595 (2015 onwards) dashboard | The Car Expert
  • Abarth 595C (2015 onwards) - rear view
  • Abarth 595 (2015 onwards) - front view

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: March 2017

66%

ADULT OCCUPANT

49%

CHILD OCCUPANT

53%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

27%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating
This three-star rating is assessed on the regular Fiat 500 model range, upon which the Abarth 595 is based

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Abarth 595 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Abarth 595, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Vauxhall Corsa VXR | Volkswagen Up! GTI

More Abarth ratings, reviews, news and features

More Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Expert Rating

Abarth 595

66%
The Abarth 595 is a car you buy with heart rather than head, with practical shortcomings and a high price, but it's great fun to drive.
Read more
Expert Rating

Ford Kuga

80%
The third-generation Ford Kuga has received positive reviews, being considered good to drive although not as spacious as most rivals.
Read more
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

84%
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received consistently positive media reviews, with high praise for its comfort, refinement and spaciousness.
Read more
Expert Rating

Hyundai Kona Electric

85%
The Hyundai Kona Electric been highly praised by the media for its 250+ mile driving range and its overall practicality.
Read more
Expert Rating

Jeep Renegade

60%
The Jeep Renegade has received average media reviews. Its Expert Rating of 60% is poor and ranks it only 18th out of 20 cars in its class.
Read more
Expert Rating

Skoda Kamiq

80%
The Skoda Kamiq has received universally positive media reviews, with praise for its comfort, practicality and value for money.
Read more

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Car reviews

Abarth 595 Esseesse test drive

As something to give you a bit of a laugh, the Abarth 595 Esseesse is a compelling thing. If we’re honest though, it’s a bit rubbish as a serious hot hatch.
Read more
Featured

What can we expect from the Fiat-Peugeot merger?

By creating the fourth-largest car group in the world, the proposed merger between FCA and PSA will see a new powerhouse in the automotive industry.
Read more
Car industry news

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group to merge

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group have announced plans to merge, creating the world’s fourth-largest car company, but what will it mean for Vauxhall?
Read more
Car manufacturer news

Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep freeze prices on cars ordered before...

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has put a price freeze on all vehicles ordered before the Brexit deadline, even if the vehicle is delivered after October 31.
Read more
Model update

Abarth 595 Pista revealed

Abarth has revealed a new version of its Fiat 500-based 595 range, this time dubbed the Abarth 595 Pista.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Abarth 124 Spider

78%
The Abarth 124 Spider is a performance version of the Fiat 124 and has received mixed scores from the UK media, ranging from average to outstanding.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.