The Abarth 595 is a performance model based on the Fiat 500 city car. It is available in either hatchback or cabriolet (Abarth 595C) body styles. The current model dates back to 2007, although it was given a substantial update in 2015.
The current Fiat 500 will cease production in 2020 ahead of the launch of an all-new model. The next-generation version will only be available as an electric vehicle, which means that the current Abarth 595 (and 695) will be the last of their kind. There has been no announcement of an Abarth version of the next Fiat 500.
There are various versions of the Abarth 595, as well as several limited-edition models over its lifetime. These include the Abarth 595 Turismo, 595 Pista, 595 Competizione and 595 Esseesse. The higher-performance Abarth 695 is not included here, but we hope to build a separate page for that model soon.
The Abarth 595 is very much a car that you would buy with your heart rather than your head, and its relatively poor overall Expert Rating reflects its obvious shortcomings as a practical vehicle and relatively high price tag. Despite that, the 595 has received much praise for being great fun to drive.
Body style: Small three-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £17,010 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: 2021
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 595 esseesse
“As something to simply give you a bit of a laugh behind the wheel of, the Abarth 595 Esseesse is a compelling option. Its raucous exhaust note and brutal engine are particular highlights, and it has the head-turning looks that makes it so popular with Instagram influencers if that’s your thing.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Esseesse
Score: 6 / 10
“Climb aboard the 595 Esseesse and the first thing you’ll notice are those new leather trimmed Sabelt bucket seats.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Abarth 595 is definitely not without its flaws – pricey, short on safety kit, hard ride – but it delivers a raucously fun driving experience. While most city cars opt for comfort and economy, the Abarth 595 is a very nippy car which keeps its retro, stylish looks, but adds a big dose of aggression.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“This raucous little Fiat adheres to the golden rule of warm hatches: put a broad smile on the driver’s face.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Esseesse
Score: 7 / 10
“For starters, it really does look good, its white wheels and Abarth graphics giving it real pugnacious kerb appeal.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 595C Competizione Cabriolet
Score: 8 / 10
“The Abarth 595C Competizione is one of those cars that makes little logical sense, but nevertheless brightens the automotive landscape – the kind of car that inspires a nod of respect whenever you pass someone enamoured enough to have put down the funds.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 595 esseesse
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want a characterful and fun hot hatch, the Abarth brand more than delivers.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 595C Turismo Cabriolet
Score: 8 / 10
“While it mightn’t be the fastest or the best-driving small hot hatch out there, the Abarth 595 Turismo more than makes up for it with its big personality, the fact that it makes a big noise and the fact that it feels like a genuine sports car in a dinky Matchbox-style package.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Abarth 595 is a sporty hatchback based on the Fiat 500 that is characterful and fun to drive”
Read review
Model reviewed: 595C Cabriolet
Score: 6.4 / 10
“The Abarth 595C isn’t the best car in its class, but it can claim to be the one with the most character”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: 595C Cabriolet
Score: 6 / 10
“The Abarth 595C is one of the only small hot hatches on sale which comes with a folding fabric roof. It’s great fun to drive, but its cramped cabin means it isn’t all that easy to live with.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 595 Hatchback
Score: 6 / 10
“There’s nothing shy or retiring about the way the Abarth 595 looks and drives, but other small hot hatches are roomier inside and easier to live with.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 595 Competizione
“This is a baby car with a menacing growl. The very head-turning bark on start-up is completely out of kilter with the cute Fiat 500 on which it’s based. In this spec you have a small car with a 180hp 1.4-litre engine, which is plenty. Especially when it sounds like a touring car.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Esseesse
Score: 7 / 10
“Objectively compromised, but subjectively a hugely likeable hot hatchback.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Low on sophistication, high on fun – Abarth’s hatch isn’t for everyone, but some will love it.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: 595 hatchback range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Abarth 595, created by Fiat’s in house tuning arm, turned the cute and fashionable Fiat 500 into a storming little hot hatch with the requisite sporty looks as well as more power.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 595C Cabriolet
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s certainly quick enough on the move and has a real buzzy feel about it. Thanks to the sports exhaust pipes, there’s also suitably raspy exhaust note when you accelerate, something which can be even more appreciated with the roof down.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“Stylish and exciting, but not for everyone”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 595 Turismo
Score: 6 / 10
“Huge fun, tiny package”
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 7 / 10
“An addictive little begger that is much better than its list of failings would have you believe.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“The Abarth 595 is startlingly quick and wonderfully stylish, but there are rivals that are both cheaper and better to drive.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: March 2017
Note on safety rating
This three-star rating is assessed on the regular Fiat 500 model range, upon which the Abarth 595 is based
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Abarth 595 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
