Expert Rating

Abarth 695

48%
Summary

The Abarth 695 is a high-performance model based on the Fiat 500 city car. Over the standard 595 hot hatch range, each 695 model is ‘hand prepared’ by the Abarth team with upgrades to the bodywork, interior trim and performance.

The 695 range has consisted of a number of limited-edition models, such as the track-focused 695 Biposto in 2016 and the more comfort-focused 695 Rivale.

As of March 2022, the range consists of the 695 Anniversario that launched in 2019 to mark Abarth’s 70th birthday, and the 695 Esseesse (pronounced ‘SS’) which arrived in 2021.

The next-generation Fiat 500 will only be available as an electric vehicle, which means that the current Abarth 695 models will be the last of their kind.

The Abarth 695 uses an upgraded version of the 595’s engine – a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces 180hp and a top speed of 139mph. Beyond the styling tweaks unique to each limited run model, both the Anniversario and Esseesse get an adjustable rear spoiler and custom exhaust systems.

The Abarth 695 has received a mixed set of reviews from UK media outlets during its tenure, with scores ranging from below average to good. Many journalists were enthused by the arrival of the Biposto in 2016, highlighting the hot hatch for its bold exterior styling and punchy engine that Carwow says “sounds absolutely fantastic”.

That said, many reviewers concluded that the Biposto was uncomfortable on the road, lacked practical space and was expensive, especially considering it came without a stereo system.

Despite interior and infotainment upgrades added since, these issues still ring true for the limited editions currently on sale. Concluding its review of the Anniversario, Auto Express labels the 695 “exciting, characterful and flawed in equal measure”, commenting that while its looks and performance make the hot hatch “genuinely appealing”, the 695 is also “outdated and expensive”.

“The 695 Anniversario doesn’t really make sense”, Motoring Research comments. “The top-spec Ford Fiesta ST-3 is around £7,000 cheaper, and Abarth’s own 595 Esseesse, which has the same engine, costs £4,000 less.”

As of March 2022, the Abarth 695 holds an Expert Rating of 48%, based on 20 reviews published by the British media. This score is one of the lowest in our Expert Rating Index of more than 350 cars, which is markedly lower than the score given to the regular Abarth 595 and reflects the specialist niche that the 695 targets.

695 highlights

  • Alluring sporty looks
  • Plenty of driver appeal
  • Punchy performance
  • Exclusive limited run models

695 lowlights

  • Three-star safety rating
  • Alternatives are more practical
  • Expensive, entry-level and up
  • Rigid ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £31,735 on-road

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carwow

+

Eurekar

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Motoring Research

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: March 2017

66%

ADULT OCCUPANT

49%

CHILD OCCUPANT

53%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

27%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating
The Abarth 596 and 695 models share their three-star safety rating with the regular Fiat 500 model range.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Abarth 695 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Given that it is an old model that’s now in the twilight of its life, we don’t expected it to be tested anytome soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Abarth 695, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Mini hatch John Cooper Works | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up GTI

This page last updated:

