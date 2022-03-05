Summary

The Abarth 695 is a high-performance model based on the Fiat 500 city car. Over the standard 595 hot hatch range, each 695 model is ‘hand prepared’ by the Abarth team with upgrades to the bodywork, interior trim and performance.

The 695 range has consisted of a number of limited-edition models, such as the track-focused 695 Biposto in 2016 and the more comfort-focused 695 Rivale.

As of March 2022, the range consists of the 695 Anniversario that launched in 2019 to mark Abarth’s 70th birthday, and the 695 Esseesse (pronounced ‘SS’) which arrived in 2021.

The next-generation Fiat 500 will only be available as an electric vehicle, which means that the current Abarth 695 models will be the last of their kind.

The Abarth 695 uses an upgraded version of the 595’s engine – a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces 180hp and a top speed of 139mph. Beyond the styling tweaks unique to each limited run model, both the Anniversario and Esseesse get an adjustable rear spoiler and custom exhaust systems.

The Abarth 695 has received a mixed set of reviews from UK media outlets during its tenure, with scores ranging from below average to good. Many journalists were enthused by the arrival of the Biposto in 2016, highlighting the hot hatch for its bold exterior styling and punchy engine that Carwow says “sounds absolutely fantastic”.

That said, many reviewers concluded that the Biposto was uncomfortable on the road, lacked practical space and was expensive, especially considering it came without a stereo system.

Despite interior and infotainment upgrades added since, these issues still ring true for the limited editions currently on sale. Concluding its review of the Anniversario, Auto Express labels the 695 “exciting, characterful and flawed in equal measure”, commenting that while its looks and performance make the hot hatch “genuinely appealing”, the 695 is also “outdated and expensive”.

“The 695 Anniversario doesn’t really make sense”, Motoring Research comments. “The top-spec Ford Fiesta ST-3 is around £7,000 cheaper, and Abarth’s own 595 Esseesse, which has the same engine, costs £4,000 less.”

As of March 2022, the Abarth 695 holds an Expert Rating of 48%, based on 20 reviews published by the British media. This score is one of the lowest in our Expert Rating Index of more than 350 cars, which is markedly lower than the score given to the regular Abarth 595 and reflects the specialist niche that the 695 targets.

695 highlights Alluring sporty looks

Plenty of driver appeal

Punchy performance

Exclusive limited run models 695 lowlights Three-star safety rating

Alternatives are more practical

Expensive, entry-level and up

Rigid ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £31,735 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Summer 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + “For many, the Abarth’s sheer sense of silly fun will get under their skin, and they’ll find it irresistible. We’d steer clear of the super-pricey Rivale, as there’s just as much fun to be had lower down the Abarth range.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 70th Anniversario

Score: 6 / 10

“The automotive world is a richer place thanks to cars like the Abarth 695 70th Anniversario special edition. Exciting, characterful and flawed in equal measure, it’s an expensive and outdated yet genuinely appealing hot hatchback.”

Read review Model reviewed: 695 Biposto

Score: 6 / 10

“Fiat says the Abarth 695 Biposto is the world’s smallest supercar. It has the performance but price is right too.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 695 Biposto

Score: 6 / 10

“Hardcore new Abarth halo model, the 695 Biposto, delivers searing performance on track but feels rather compromised on the road.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 695 Biposto Record

Score: 8 / 10

“Here’s the thing with the Abarth 695 Biposto Record: it’s very expensive for a car of its size, it’s impractical, noisy and uncomfortable – but I genuinely get it. It’s for folk used to those things.”

Read review Model reviewed: 695 Biposto

Score: 6 / 10

“Undeniably striking with intermittently glorious detailing, the Abarth 695 Biposto is a halo car, and Fiat isn’t angling for an Abarth on every street corner. Which is just as well given the price tag. And good fun, sure – more notably in the dry.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 695 Biposto

Score: 6 / 10

“The ‘racing car for the road’ cliché is an oft-used one and hats off to Abarth for making a car which genuinely lives up to the billing, but we can’t help feel we’d have just as much fun in a Fiesta ST for half the price.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 695 hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“The Abarth 695 is the sportiest version of the Abarth 595 hot hatch. It’s faster, firmer and more fun, but top-spec Biposto models are almost impossible to live with every day.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 695 Rivale

“Floor the accelerator and the power keeps coming as you change up the gears, and although the continued urge doesn’t diminish, it feels quite linear after the initial kick in the back. The result is genuine enjoyment, with tremendous verve and brilliant response.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 695 70th Anniversario

“You might think all of that equipment is rather generous, but a glance at its £29,695 price tag quickly extinguishes that thought.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Fiat describes the Abarth 695 as a track car that can be used on the road – but does it deliver? Well, on paper the answer has to be yes. Performance is keen with 0-62mph taking less than 6.0 seconds, while the car tips the scales at less than a tonne.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 695 Biposto

“It’s bonkers, tremendous fun and comes with a stick-on grin as standard. But even with all those racing touches, it’s still a £50k small car.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: 595 and 695 range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“In isolation, there’s much to like about the Abarth 595 and 695. They look great and are fun to chuck about… but are also pricey and old.”

Read review Model reviewed: 695 70th Anniversario

“Spending £29,695 on the 695 70th Anniversario doesn’t really make sense. But as a surefire future classic that will impress the Abarthisti – and humiliate some bigger and (even) more expensive cars into the bargain – it has its place.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: 695 Esseesse

“Yes, the rear seats and boot are cramped, the handling is likely to lack the finesse of better hot hatch rivals and it’s still a considerable chunk more expensive than the simply excellent Ford Fiesta ST, but if you’re looking at a limited Abarth, these things aren’t likely to matter too much anyway.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 695C Rivale Cabriolet

“Abarth 695C Rivale is a fashion statement with race-tuned suspension and metallic pedals”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 695C Rivale

“So bouncy I daren’t break the speed limit” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: 695 Biposto Record

Score: 6 / 10

“What we can probably state without fear of contradiction, though, is that an Abarth 695 Biposto Record won’t be your main car. It probably won’t even be your main supercar. But it will definitely be your smallest supercar and the only one that shares the innocent charm of the Fiat 500.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 695C Rivale Cabriolet

Score: 5 / 10

“This isn’t a car that for people who enjoy the pesky handling of a Fiesta ST or the fine damping of a Clio RS, either. It’ll be pootled around Monaco, as well-matched to the yacht it’s parked beside as the driver’s chinos and moccasins. In that sort of role, there’s something charmingly gawky about it.”

Read review Model reviewed: 695 Biposto Record

“This is another in a quite long line of plumply priced Abarth special editions which, by all objective measures, make very little sense indeed. But the fact they’re still being produced is testament to the appetite of their target audience.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: March 2017 66% ADULT OCCUPANT 49% CHILD OCCUPANT 53% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 27% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating

The Abarth 596 and 695 models share their three-star safety rating with the regular Fiat 500 model range.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Abarth 695 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Given that it is an old model that’s now in the twilight of its life, we don’t expected it to be tested anytome soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Abarth 695, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Mini hatch John Cooper Works | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up GTI

