Abarth 695 line-up bolstered by new Rally-inspired trim

A new limited edition trim, called the Tributo 131 Rally, will feature at the top of the Abarth 695 range from late Spring 2022, which the manufacturer says pays homage to the championship-winning Fiat 131 Abarth Rally car, which completed its last competitive race over 40 years ago.

Abarth says that the Tributo 131 Rally trim gives the 695 hot hatch a “redefined look”, with a unique two-tone colour scheme inspired by the Rally car’s original blue livery from the 1970s, which contrasts the wheel arches, side skirts, and roof in a glossy black.

The most notable difference is the addition of a large roof spoiler in the rear which is branded with bold ‘Abarth’ lettering. The manufacturer says that this lip spoiler allows the driver to adjust the aerodynamics of the hatch, with 12 different angle settings between 0 and 60 degrees.

The 2022 Tributo 131 Rally is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels like the standard hot hatch, but with a unique diamond cut design. Like the top-spec 695 Competizione trim, this new rally-inspired trim gets an uprated suspension system from specialists Koni, and more powerful Brembo brakes visible behind the alloys.

Abarth’s sportiest exhaust system is also present on this new trim. Called the ‘Record Monza Sovrapposto’, this four-pipe sports exhaust which can be made quieter or louder using a button on the dashboard.

Stepping inside, the interior trim of the Tributo 131 Rally is identical to the standard Abarth 695, apart from some blue accents and stitching on the seats.

This new limited edition uses the same 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the rest of the 695 range, which has recently been updated for 2022. This engine is capable of producing 180hp and 250Nm of torque.

Abarth describes this limited run model as a collector’s edition – 695 models will be made for purchase worldwide, and some of these will reach the UK, with pricing starting at £32,325.

Although it has collected plenty of reviewer recommendations for its driver appeal, the 695 has faced the same issues since its arrival in 2016, many reviewers concluding that it was outdated and expensive when compared to newer hot hatch rivals. The Abarth 695 currently holds an Expert Rating of 49%.