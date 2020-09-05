Abarth reveals two new 595 special editions

Abarth has revealed two new special edition versions of the 595 hatchback, called Scorpioneoro and Monster Energy Yamaha.

Based on the hot hatch version of the Fiat 500, the Abarth models are designed to nod to the firm’s heritage as well as its focus on performance.

The first is the Scorpioneoro, of which just 2,000 examples will be built. Its design commemorates the A112 Abarth Gold Ring from 1979, so it has a black paint job with gold lining around the body work and gold-painted alloy wheels.

Other unique details for the exterior include the matte black chequered flag roof and a golden scorpion on the bonnet. Inside, it gets Abarth’s new Scorpionflage front seats with black leather upholstery, as well as a gold plate on the central tunnel.







The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is also limited to 2,000 units, but has a livery inspired by the Abarth-sponsored MotoGP race team of the same name. It’s black and blue with the team logo on the side, and the Monster Energy ‘claw’ on the bonnet.

Inside, it also gets the new sports seats with blue finishes throughout the cabin.

Both cars are powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine making 165hp, with power routed to the front wheels. They also get a Sport button for maximum power and an enhanced exhaust note, ventilated brake discs, Koni rear suspension, and a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Both models are on sale now, with the Monster Energy Yamaha priced from £21,590 and the Scorpioneoro costing from £22,345.