Abarth tweaks hot hatch ranges for 2022

Giving its hot hatch range a refresh for the 2022 model year, Abarth is set to update the 595 and 695 model lines, featuring a simplified engine range and some styling tweaks.

Abarth has been producing hot hatch models based on the Fiat 500 city car since 2008. These latest versions of the 595 and 695 are expected to be the last of their kind as Abarth looks ahead to the arrival of an all-electric hot hatch based on the Fiat 500 Electric.

To start, Abarth has dropped the cheapest 145hp engine from the 595 line-up moving into 2022, meaning that only one engine will be available across the whole 595 range – a 1.4-litre petrol engine that produces 165hp of power. Each trim in the range will be available as either a hatchback or a cabriolet.

Beyond the standard model, the Abarth 595 can be specced as the style-focused 595 Turismo or the performance-focused F595. Both editions get 17-inch alloy wheels, an inch larger than the standard 595. The Turismo has chrome mirror caps and unique leather upholstered seats, while the F595 is distinct thanks to its four-pipe sports exhaust which can be made quieter or louder using a button on the dashboard.

Abarth 595 range for 2022

Trim level Power output On-the-road price 595 (hatchback) 165hp £21,295 595C (cabriolet) 165hp £23,945 595 Turismo (hatchback) 165hp £22,295 595C Turismo (cabriolet) 165hp £24,945 F595 (hatchback) 165hp £22,295 F595C (cabriolet) 165hp £24,945

This sports exhaust system is also fitted to all models in the more-powerful 695 range, which also gets upgraded suspension and brakes over the 595. The 695 uses the same 1.4-litre petrol unit, but Abarth engineers have tuned the engine to produce 180hp. Inside the cabin, the 695 is trimmed with alcantara suede as standard.

The previous top-spec 695 trims will be replaced entirely. The 695 Anniversario, launched in 2019 to mark Abarth’s 70th birthday, will be swapped out for the new 695 Turismo, while the range-topping 695 Esseesse which joined the range last year is soon to be replaced by the 695 Competizione.

2022 Abarth 695 Turismo 2022 Abarth 695 Competizione

The Cometizione will be the most expensive trim in the Abarth family, which the brand says “turns a basic model into a vehicle for expert drivers”. The trim stands out from the rest thanks to its fabric sport seats built on a carbon fibre frame which offer more support through fast corners. A sequential gearbox is an optional extra, allowing the driver to change gears faster by using paddle shifters fitted to the steering wheel rather than the standard gear stick.

While prices for the 2022 595 range will start at £21,295, Abarth will charge just over £3,000 more for the entry-level 695. In its new Competizione guise, the 695 will cost £27,295 – reasonably expensive when you consider that larger and newer hot hatches like the Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20N are available for less.

Abarth 695 range for 2022

Trim level Power output On-the-road price 695 (hatchback) 180hp £24,495 695C (cabriolet) 180hp £27,145 695 Turismo (hatchback) 180hp £25,295 695C Turismo (cabriolet) 180hp £27,945 695 Competizione (hatchback) 180hp £27,295 695C Competizione (cabriolet) 180hp £29,945

Abarth has not announced when the new 595 and 695 ranges will be available to order. For now, the 145hp 595 is still available, as is the limited edition 695 Aniiversario and 695 Esseesse.

Updated several times in its lifespan, this current generation of 595 stretches back to 2015 – praised for its exterior styling and punchy range of engines, but criticised for sub-par practicality and its expensive price tag. The Abarth 595 currently holds an Expert Rating of 54%.

While upping the driver appeal, the 695 has faced the same issues since its arrival in 2016, many reviewers concluding that it was outdated and expensive when compared to newer hot hatch rivals. The Abarth 695 currently holds an Expert Rating of 48%.