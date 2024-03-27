Additional engine option for Dacia Sandero

The Dacia Sandero hatchback and Sandero Stepway crossover can now be ordered with a more powerful engine, as well as a new ‘Journey’ trim grade.

In addition to the 90hp petrol and 100hp bi-fuel powertrain options, both compact Dacia cars are now offered with a range-topping 110hp turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox that can complete a 0-62mph sprint in ten seconds – around a second quicker than the standard 90hp Sandero.

This new engine option is just as fuel efficient too, offering a reported 46mpg. This 110hp unit is only available with the top-spec ‘Extreme’ trim though, and is priced at just over £18k.

Now sitting below the ‘Extreme’ is the new mid-range ‘Journey’ trim, which builds on the equipment list of the lead-in ‘Essential’ and ‘Expression’ versions. Identifiable by a shark-fin antenna, the ‘Journey’ adds automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, electronic parking brake and a 8-inch infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This new trim level is priced at just south of £16k, and also comes with larger 16-inch alloy wheels and wing mirrors finished in black.

While its low Euro NCAP safety rating is a concern, the Dacia Sandero offers great value-for-money, with low running costs and excellent reliability. It currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 62%.