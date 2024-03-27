fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Additional engine option for Dacia Sandero

The Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway can now be ordered with a more powerful engine, as well as a new 'Journey' trim grade

2024 Dacia Sandero

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

The Dacia Sandero hatchback and Sandero Stepway crossover can now be ordered with a more powerful engine, as well as a new ‘Journey’ trim grade.

In addition to the 90hp petrol and 100hp bi-fuel powertrain options, both compact Dacia cars are now offered with a range-topping 110hp turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox that can complete a 0-62mph sprint in ten seconds – around a second quicker than the standard 90hp Sandero.

This new engine option is just as fuel efficient too, offering a reported 46mpg. This 110hp unit is only available with the top-spec ‘Extreme’ trim though, and is priced at just over £18k.

Now sitting below the ‘Extreme’ is the new mid-range ‘Journey’ trim, which builds on the equipment list of the lead-in ‘Essential’ and ‘Expression’ versions. Identifiable by a shark-fin antenna, the ‘Journey’ adds automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, electronic parking brake and a 8-inch infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This new trim level is priced at just south of £16k, and also comes with larger 16-inch alloy wheels and wing mirrors finished in black.

While its low Euro NCAP safety rating is a concern, the Dacia Sandero offers great value-for-money, with low running costs and excellent reliability. It currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 62%.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved