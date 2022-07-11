Alfa Romeo 4C (2013 to 2020)

fbpx

Not a current model

    Alfa Romeo 4C (2013 – 2020) – Expert Rating Index

    Summary

    The Alfa Romeo 4C was a mid-engined sports coupé and convertible (Spider) which rivalled the likes of the Lotus Elise and Porsche 718 Cayman before it was discontinued in 2020.

    First unveiled at the 2013 Geneva motor show, the sports car’s name, ‘4C’, referred to its turbocharged four-cylinder engine which produced 240hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

    “The looks, engine and badge to make it a superb sports car”, Carwow commented, while praising the 4C for its agile handling that was aided by its lightweight chassis.

    That said, Carwow and many other outlets concluded that the 4C was dynamically flawed, with a lethargic throttle response and unruly driving manners that made the car difficult to keep in a straight line. “It’s way too demanding, exhausting and, at times, downright scary”, Auto Express explained.

    While some journalists found the 4C’s driving dynamics problematic, almost all reviewers expressed their disappointment with the sports car’s interior, which Top Gear said displayed a “lack of attention to detail”, while pointing to the interior’s “plasticky trim and numerous exposed screw-heads”.

    With interior comfort and quality lacking, it is of no surprise that the motoring media also took issue with the 4C’s price tag, which Autocar called “absurdly expensive”.

    No longer in production, the Alfa Romeo 4C holds an Expert Rating of 52%, based on 22 reviews published by British media sources.

    4C highlights

    • Alluring exterior looks
    • Impressive performance and engine soundtrack
    • Sharp handling

    4C lowlights

    • Uncomfortable and unruly on the road
    • Underwhelming interior quality
    • Expensive price tag

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé and Convertible
    Engines:     petrol
    Price when new:     From £45,000 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2013
    Last updated: Summer 2015
    Discontinued: Summer 2020

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    Due to its price tag and very small sales volume, the Alfa Romeo 4C was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its life cycle.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The Alfa Romeo 4C was not lab tested by Green NCAP durign its production life cycle.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo 4C to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 4C, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo 4C, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alpine A110 | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 CaymanToyota GR Supra

    Alfa Romeo 4C (2013 to 2020)Discontinued in 2020, the Alfa Romeo 4C turned heads with its alluring looks, but reviewers agreed that the sports car was underwhelming in many areas.

