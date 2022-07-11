Alfa Romeo 4C (2013 to 2020)

Summary

The Alfa Romeo 4C was a mid-engined sports coupé and convertible (Spider) which rivalled the likes of the Lotus Elise and Porsche 718 Cayman before it was discontinued in 2020.

First unveiled at the 2013 Geneva motor show, the sports car’s name, ‘4C’, referred to its turbocharged four-cylinder engine which produced 240hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

“The looks, engine and badge to make it a superb sports car”, Carwow commented, while praising the 4C for its agile handling that was aided by its lightweight chassis.

That said, Carwow and many other outlets concluded that the 4C was dynamically flawed, with a lethargic throttle response and unruly driving manners that made the car difficult to keep in a straight line. “It’s way too demanding, exhausting and, at times, downright scary”, Auto Express explained.

While some journalists found the 4C’s driving dynamics problematic, almost all reviewers expressed their disappointment with the sports car’s interior, which Top Gear said displayed a “lack of attention to detail”, while pointing to the interior’s “plasticky trim and numerous exposed screw-heads”.

With interior comfort and quality lacking, it is of no surprise that the motoring media also took issue with the 4C’s price tag, which Autocar called “absurdly expensive”.

No longer in production, the Alfa Romeo 4C holds an Expert Rating of 52%, based on 22 reviews published by British media sources.

4C highlights Alluring exterior looks

Impressive performance and engine soundtrack

Sharp handling 4C lowlights Uncomfortable and unruly on the road

Underwhelming interior quality

Expensive price tag

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé and Convertible

Engines: petrol

Price when new: From £45,000 on-road Launched: Autumn 2013

Last updated: Summer 2015

Discontinued: Summer 2020

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“While the Alfa Romeo 4C’s looks caused a sensation and marked a revival of the brand as a thoroughbred sports car manufacturer, the reality is that this Alfa doesn’t deliver the kind of driver involvement and engagement that a pure-bred Italian sports car should serve.”

Read review Model reviewed: Spider (2016)

Score: 4 / 10

“Alfa gives 4C sports car more appeal with drop-top roof, but same problems remain.”

Read review Model reviewed: Spider

Score: 6 / 10

“Alfa 4C Spider looks sublime, and gets some mechanical updates too – but it costs £8,000 more than the coupe.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: (2017)

Score: 4.8 / 10

“While some will find the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider’s driving manners to be engaging in a very raw, energetic and intense way, far more people will find it way too demanding, exhausting and, at times, downright scary.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Spider (2015)

Score: 6 / 10

“Alfa’s niche coupé now comes as a convertible, and while it still lacks the road refinement of a Porsche or the engagement of a Lotus, it delivers on track.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The 4C is Alfa’s first true driver’s car for decades, and it shows how brilliantly a small turbo four can go and sound in a lightweight package.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The 4C improves, and the Spider is a good conversion, but it remains dynamically troubled and absurdly expensive.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Spider (2015)

Score: 6 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo 4C, even in evolved Spider form, remains a car that feels like it’s yet to realise its full potential. That said it’s one that manages to gloss every journey with a pretty priceless sense of occasion.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

The Alfa Romeo 4C is special and exotic – and that exposed carbonfibre monocoque is a constant reminder of both.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The 4C has its faults, but it’s also an exciting, scintillating little sports car that proves Alfa Romeo still has the ability to make a vehicle to excite the enthusiasts that have so long believed in it.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 5 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo 4C is blisteringly quick, but a handful to drive.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Spider

Score: 5 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider has the looks, engine and badge to make it a superb open-top sports car. The trouble is, it isn’t much fun to drive, is uncomfortable and has a low-rent interior.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“Removeable roof and styling tweaks add a new layer to the Alfa Romeo 4C’s appeal, but the Spider is still a flawed sports car.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“No doubt the Alfa Romeo 4C is a quality item. Beautiful, and beautifully put together, it feels worth every penny of its £45,000 asking price.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 4C

Score: 1 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo 4C offers impressive performance from 1750 turbocharged engine; exotic specification of carbon fibre tub construction; and good looks and rarity.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“Weighing less than most city cars, the 4C is designed to make the most of its 1.7-litre 237hp turbocharged petrol engine – and with that comes good performance, impressive handling and good fuel economy.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“While the 4C’s looks caused a sensation and marked a revival of the brand as a thoroughbred sports car manufacturer, the reality is that this Alfa doesn’t deliver the kind of driver involvement and engagement that a pure-bred Italian sports car should serve.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo 4C is incredibly stiff and lightweight, and enthusiasts will appreciate being able to see the bare carbon weave of the tub from inside the car.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is a sexy, slightly flawed genius.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 5 / 10

“As a car the Alfa Romeo 4C gets two stars; one for having a fabulously clever stereo system and one for being very economical. But as a thing, I’d give it six.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Spider

Score: 6 / 10

“Beautiful to behold and with an exotic specification, but the Alfa 4C Spider leaves you feeling a bit disappointed.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 5 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo 4C is everything we wanted a lightweight Italian sports car to be, right down to the traditional Alfa flaws.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

Due to its price tag and very small sales volume, the Alfa Romeo 4C was not crash tested by Euro NCAP during its life cycle.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Alfa Romeo 4C was not lab tested by Green NCAP durign its production life cycle.

Reliability rating

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo 4C to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 4C, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo 4C, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alpine A110 | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

Buy a used Alfa Romeo 4C

If you’re looking to buy a Alfa Romeo 4C, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)