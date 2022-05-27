fbpx

Alfa Romeo adds new trim to Giulia and Stelvio line-ups

The Alfa Romeo Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV can now be ordered in the new Estrema trim, which features a few technical upgrades

Sean Rees

Unveiled at the headquarters of the Alfa Romeo F1 team in Switzerland, the range-topping ‘Estrema’ trim level has been added to the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV ranges, and is now available for UK buyers to order.

Based on the high-spec ‘Veloce’ trim, which was previously the highest trim level available for both the Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo says that the new limited edition Estrema trim has been developed with a focus on “technical refinement” and “sporting luxury”.

The Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema packages include adaptive suspension with a limited-slip differential that limits the amount of wheelspin the car produces when you set off at pace and when exiting high-speed corners.

On the outside, Estrema models distinguish themselves from lower trim levels thanks to their jet black alloys, carbon-fibre grille and wing mirrors, and the ‘Estrema’ branding on the tailgate. Four exterior colour schemes are available – black, red, white and blue.

The carbon fibre detailing continues in the cabin, which also includes alcantara-trimmed seats with red stitching that also appears on the dashboard, centre console and steering wheel.

The Giulia Estrema is available only with a 280hp 2.0-litre petrol engine for the price of just over £50.5K. The Stelvio Estrema is available as either a 280hp 2.0-litre petrol or a 210hp 2.2-litre diesel, priced at £60K and £58K respectively.

Both the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have been universally admired by UK journalists, although with caveats. The Giulia and Stelvio currently hold Expert Ratings of 74% and 68%, respectively, with both praised for their driving dynamics and engines, but criticised for their interior finish and infotainment systems.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

