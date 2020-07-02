Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2016 onwards)

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

(2016 – present)

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a high-performance version of the Giulia saloon. Unlike most halo models, which tend to come along at least a year after the regular models are launched, the Quadrifoglio was unveiled at the same time as the rest of the Giulia range. It spearheads a revistalised Alfa Romeo range and is closely related to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine developed by Ferrari. Even higher performance Giulia GTA and GTAm models will arrive in the second half of 2020, and we will update this page with the relevant details.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has received universally positive reviews and has won many awards since it was launched. It has been highly praised for its driving dynamics, with many reviews rating it more highly than the benchmark BMW M3. However, its interior quality is not considered to be of the same standard as its German rivals.

Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Engines: 2.9-litre petrol
Price: From £65,555 on-road

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: June 2016

98%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

69%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car
  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car
  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best Sports and Performance Car

2017

  • evo Awards – Supersaloon of the Year
  • Octane Awards – Performance Car of the Year
  • Irish Car of the Year Awards – Best Performance Car

2016

  • Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year (critics vote) + Car of 2016 (public vote)

BMW M3 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C 63

More Alfa Romeo ratings, reviews, news and features

