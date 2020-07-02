The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a high-performance version of the Giulia saloon. Unlike most halo models, which tend to come along at least a year after the regular models are launched, the Quadrifoglio was unveiled at the same time as the rest of the Giulia range. It spearheads a revistalised Alfa Romeo range and is closely related to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine developed by Ferrari. Even higher performance Giulia GTA and GTAm models will arrive in the second half of 2020, and we will update this page with the relevant details.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has received universally positive reviews and has won many awards since it was launched. It has been highly praised for its driving dynamics, with many reviews rating it more highly than the benchmark BMW M3. However, its interior quality is not considered to be of the same standard as its German rivals.

More Alfa Romeo ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Mid-sized saloon

Engines: 2.9-litre petrol

Price: From £65,555 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“Alfa Romeo super saloon is a convincing rival to the Mercedes-AMG and BMW M establishment.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 9 / 10

“By any reckoning, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a magnificent piece of engineering.”

Read review Car + Score: 10 / 10

“The diesel version finally gives Alfa a class-competitive, if maybe not quite class-topping, fleet saloon, but the Giulia Quadrifoglio is downright spectacular.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 9 / 10

“It’s been decades in the making, but Alfa Romeo is finally back in the game with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, a 503bhp rear-wheel drive supersaloon that’s as beautiful to drive as it is to look at.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“Alfa has a rich history of building cars that are great to drive and this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s is a proper BMW M3 beater. It could be better quality inside, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + “While the regular Giulia can genuinely compete with the best premium saloons in its sector, this monster of a car shows that Alfa can still offer glamour, performance and desirability at the top end of the segment.”

Read review Daily Mail + Score: 10 / 10

“There is no other car in the world today with such understated sophistication, good looks and exhilarating performance. If this really is the make-or-break car Alfa has pinned its future on, then stand easy, everyone – mission accomplished.” (Chris Evans)

Read review Evo + Score: 10 / 10

“It was designed to compete with the BMW M3, and left with class honours – the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a masterpiece.”

Read review The Sun + “It’s a rear-wheel drive Alfa/Ferrari. It’s everything you want it to be. Clarkson’s favourite. Top Gear mag’s Car of the Year. The safest car ever tested by Euro NCAP. And it comes with three years’ unlimited warranty, free servicing and roadside assistance. Alfa has got it so right.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“What I’m saying here, in this straight, no-cocking-about road test, is that Alfa Romeo has made a car dynamically better than the BMW M3. And it has. It really has. This is Iceland beating England. And I couldn’t be more pleased.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“Look out, BMW.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the best four-door supersaloon on the market. Its Ferrari-derived V6 engine makes one of the finest noises of any car, and its handling characteristics make it an addictive plaything.”

Read review Top Gear + “The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is one of the best cars I’ve driven. Its chassis and ride offer an incredible bipolar personality that sees it morph out of comfortable fuel-sipper to track nutter with a twist of a knob.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 10 / 10

“To drive, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is as good as performance saloon get, even if it’s not quite as plush inside as its best rivals. It might not sound as brutish as a Mercedes-AMG C63, nor be as capable through corners as a BMW M4, but it’s more rewarding than both.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: June 2016 98% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 69% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car 2019 What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Sports and Performance Car

2017 evo Awards – Supersaloon of the Year

Octane Awards – Performance Car of the Year

Irish Car of the Year Awards – Best Performance Car 2016 Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year (critics vote) + Car of 2016 (public vote)

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, you might also like to consider these alternatives

BMW M3 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C 63

More Alfa Romeo ratings, reviews, news and features