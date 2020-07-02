The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a high-performance version of the Giulia saloon. Unlike most halo models, which tend to come along at least a year after the regular models are launched, the Quadrifoglio was unveiled at the same time as the rest of the Giulia range. It spearheads a revistalised Alfa Romeo range and is closely related to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUV.
The Giulia Quadrifoglio is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine developed by Ferrari. Even higher performance Giulia GTA and GTAm models will arrive in the second half of 2020, and we will update this page with the relevant details.
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has received universally positive reviews and has won many awards since it was launched. It has been highly praised for its driving dynamics, with many reviews rating it more highly than the benchmark BMW M3. However, its interior quality is not considered to be of the same standard as its German rivals.
Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Engines: 2.9-litre petrol
Price: From £65,555 on-road
Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
Auto Express
Score: 9 / 10
“Alfa Romeo super saloon is a convincing rival to the Mercedes-AMG and BMW M establishment.”
Autocar
Score: 9 / 10
“By any reckoning, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a magnificent piece of engineering.”
Car
Score: 10 / 10
“The diesel version finally gives Alfa a class-competitive, if maybe not quite class-topping, fleet saloon, but the Giulia Quadrifoglio is downright spectacular.”
Car Keys
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s been decades in the making, but Alfa Romeo is finally back in the game with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, a 503bhp rear-wheel drive supersaloon that’s as beautiful to drive as it is to look at.”
Carwow
Score: 9 / 10
“Alfa has a rich history of building cars that are great to drive and this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s is a proper BMW M3 beater. It could be better quality inside, though.”
Company Car Today
“While the regular Giulia can genuinely compete with the best premium saloons in its sector, this monster of a car shows that Alfa can still offer glamour, performance and desirability at the top end of the segment.”
Daily Mail
Score: 10 / 10
“There is no other car in the world today with such understated sophistication, good looks and exhilarating performance. If this really is the make-or-break car Alfa has pinned its future on, then stand easy, everyone – mission accomplished.” (Chris Evans)
Evo
Score: 10 / 10
“It was designed to compete with the BMW M3, and left with class honours – the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a masterpiece.”
The Sun
“It’s a rear-wheel drive Alfa/Ferrari. It’s everything you want it to be. Clarkson’s favourite. Top Gear mag’s Car of the Year. The safest car ever tested by Euro NCAP. And it comes with three years’ unlimited warranty, free servicing and roadside assistance. Alfa has got it so right.”
The Sunday Times
Score: 8 / 10
“What I’m saying here, in this straight, no-cocking-about road test, is that Alfa Romeo has made a car dynamically better than the BMW M3. And it has. It really has. This is Iceland beating England. And I couldn’t be more pleased.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Score: 8 / 10
“Look out, BMW.”
The Telegraph
Score: 8 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the best four-door supersaloon on the market. Its Ferrari-derived V6 engine makes one of the finest noises of any car, and its handling characteristics make it an addictive plaything.”
Top Gear
“The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is one of the best cars I’ve driven. Its chassis and ride offer an incredible bipolar personality that sees it morph out of comfortable fuel-sipper to track nutter with a twist of a knob.”
What Car?
Score: 10 / 10
“To drive, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is as good as performance saloon get, even if it’s not quite as plush inside as its best rivals. It might not sound as brutish as a Mercedes-AMG C63, nor be as capable through corners as a BMW M4, but it’s more rewarding than both.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: June 2016
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Security Rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has not yet been assessed for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Check back again soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has received
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car
2019
- What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car
- What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car
2018
- What Car? Awards – Best Sports and Performance Car
2017
- evo Awards – Supersaloon of the Year
- Octane Awards – Performance Car of the Year
- Irish Car of the Year Awards – Best Performance Car
2016
- Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year (critics vote) + Car of 2016 (public vote)
Similar cars
If you’re interested in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, you might also like to consider these alternatives
BMW M3 | Lexus RC F | Mercedes-AMG C 63