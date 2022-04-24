Alfa Romeo Mito (2009 – 2018)

Summary

The Alfa Romeo Mito is a compact three-door supermini that arrived in the UK in 2009 as an alternative to premium rivals like the Audi A1 and Mini hatch – built on the same platform as the third-generation Fiat Punto.

Named after Milan, where the car was designed, and Turin, where the car was manufactured, the Mito range consists of several petrol engines, the most expensive being turbocharged, and a more economical diesel engine. Both manual and automatic transmission models were sold.

Discontinued in 2018 with no direct replacement, the Alfa Romeo Mito has received average to poor review scores over its lifetime, with some reviewers commenting that the hatchback has aged gracefully since, while others assert that it is a dated model that never really lived up to the Alfa Romeo badge.

With its triangular grille and offset number plate, What Car? praises its distinctive styling that stands out in a very crowded supermini class, but concludes that “it’s all a little disappointing, with uninspiring performance from most of the engines, vague steering and an unsettled ride that for most of the time is downright uncomfortable.”

Several outlets, including What Car?, also add that, while the Mito is well-equipped for a car of its age, the interior “build quality feels disturbingly slack and space in the front and back is fairly limited” when compared to other premium superminis.

Parkers asserts that the turbocharged petrol engines at the top of the range are a highlight, while the diesel option “saps the fun” out of the driving experience. Lastly, some reviews question the reliability of the Mito – citing Alfa Romeo’s patchy history of reliability and a 2012 Mito recall that was triggered by braking system issues.

No longer in production, the Alfa Romeo Mito holds an Expert Rating of 44% based on 24 reviews, which is one of the lowest scores in our Expert Rating Index of over 350 cars.

Mito highlights Distinctive exterior styling

Lively turbocharged engines

Decent fuel economy

Well-equipped Mito lowlights Uncomfortable suspension

Cramped rear seating

Cheap interior materials

Questionable reliability

Key specifications

Body style: Three-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £12,705 on-road Launched: Summer 2009

Last updated: Autumn 2016

Replaced: Winter 2018/19

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Alfa Romeo Mito was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2008, and was awarded five stars for adult occupant safety. However, this rating expired in January 2014 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Alfa Romeo Mito preceded Green NCAP by about a decade and ended production before Green NCAP commenced, so it was never tested during its production cycle.

Reliability rating

The Alfa Romeo Mito has an overall reliability score of 48%, so that’s slightly below average if you’re looking at a used Mito. This score applies to all Mito models in MotorEasy’s database, registered from 2008 to 2018.

A particularly worrying concern is that braking system issues make up over a third of all Mito problems, though these problems are relatively cheap to fix overall, with an average cost just over £180. Gearbox problems are the most expensive on average, at more than £1,100, but the good news is that these are rare.

2010 What Car? Awards – Best Supermini

