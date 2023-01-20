Alfa Romeo prices up Tonale plug-in hybrid

Alfa Romeo has announced that a plug-in hybrid version of its compact Tonale SUV is now on sale, which the brand claims is the most fuel efficient model it has ever made.

Joining the mild hybrid powertrain currently on sale, this more expensive all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup pairs a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a rear-mounted electric motor to produce 280hp and 49 miles of all-electric range.

Called the ‘Q4’, Alfa Romeo says that this PHEV can offer up to 217mpg, and its battery can be fully charged in under three hours using a 7kW charger.

Fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox, the car can be driven in three different driving modes – ‘Dynamic’, which prioritises the vehicle’s performance, ‘Natural’, which balances efficiency and performance by using both the engine and the electric motor, and ‘Advanced Efficiency’, which prioritises the electric motor to maximise energy efficiency.

The last mode also makes use of a ‘decent control’ function, which automatically maintains a constant speed of 31mph when the car is driving downhill.

Like the model already on offer, UK buyers interested in the Tonale PHEV will have a choice of entry-level ‘Ti’ and top-spec ‘Veloce’ trim grades, as well as a limited-production launch edition trim called the ‘Speciale’.

The ‘Speciale’ distinguishes itself from the regular range thanks to its gloss black bodywork with titanium inserts, as well as black Alfa Romeo badges and ‘Speciale’ branding. This limited edition model sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and features red Brembo brake callipers.

The ‘Q4’ is essentially identical inside when compared to the mild-hybrid Tonale, but does come with some extra infotainment software that controls various functions of the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

‘Dynamic range mapping’ lets you know how far you can travel with the battery charge remaining, and if you need to recharge, the infotainment screen also displays the nearest charging stations in your vicinity. Charging and climate control settings can also be controlled through the brand’s ‘My Alfa Connect’ smartphone app.

Prices for the Alfa Romeo Q4 ‘Speciale’ edition start at around £45k, while PHEV versions of the top-spec ‘Veloce’ PHEV are now available to order for over £48k. The entry-level ‘Ti’ version will arrive later this year.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has received several plaudits for its stylish exterior design which stands out in the small SUV class, but its cabin quality makes it hard to recommend over established premium family cars. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 56%.

