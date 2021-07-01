Summary

Named after a challenging Alpine road, the Stelvio launched as Alfa Romeo’s first SUV in 2017, and quickly became the Italian brand’s best-selling model.

The Quadrifoglio name was applied to the outright performance version which joined the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2 diesel in showrooms in 2018. It employs a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, pushing out some 510hp and encouraging Alfa Romeo to describe the Quadrifoglio as the world’s fastest SUV – it takes 3.8 seconds to reach 62mph and goes on to some 176mph.

In truth there are faster SUVs than the Quadrifoglio, but according to testers few with a chassis that copes so well with the power. “It has a remarkable level of precision and body control and a natural cornering balance,” says Autocar.

Ride comfort also gets the thumbs-up, though at slow speeds it can crash over potholes. And the looks come in for praise, the Daily Mail describing the Quadrifoglio as “the world’s first ‘pretty’ SUV.”

The interior impresses rather less. It was improved with a facelift in 2020 and the worst of the brittle plastic surfaces removed but still reviewers argue that it’s not quite as upmarket as premium rivals. The infotainment system may be much-improved but still regarded as way behind the competition.

All testers agree that the seats are very comfortable and SUV interior practicality has not been sacrificed for speed; “one of the most practical 500bhp cars ever made,” says Carbuyer.

Overall, however, reviewers feel the Quadrifoglio will be bought purely for its potency; Carbuyer summing up the general view by describing it as “a true performance SUV with a fantastic engine that’s great fun to drive.”

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio currently holds an Expert Rating of 84% from 18 reviews.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio highlights Very powerful

Handling ability to cope with the power

Sporty looks for an SUV

Lots of space inside

Comfortable seats Stelvio Quadrifoglio lowlights Ride quality not great at low speeds

Expensive to buy and tax

Expensive to run with low mpg

Giulia Quadrifoglio still more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: 2.9-litre petrol

Price: From £74,065 on-road Launched: Spring 2018

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + “If you’re after a performance SUV then the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is easily one of the most dynamic performance SUVs on sale today.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Not much has changed with the latest Stelvio Quadrifoglio, but it didn’t really need to. Alfa Romeo has addressed criticisms of interior quality and in-car tech to varying degrees of success, but what is clear is that the Stelvio remains one of the most exciting performance SUVs on sale.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is one of the best sporty SUVs around, with a raucous engine, sharp handling and handsome styling.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“The bold and distinctive Stelvio has always impressed with its combination of spirited driving dynamics and practicality. With this updated version and refreshed model line-up Alfa Romeo hopes complaints about interior quality and outdated technology will also have been answered.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

“Alfa Romeo has turned up the heat on its first SUV with the 503bhp Stelvio Quadrifoglio.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“For better or worse, Alfa is far more singular and uncompromising in its approach to building a performance SUV than any other manufacturer out there. And while that might put a few people off what’s now a £73,195 car, it’s also likely to attract just as many.”

Read review Score: 9 / 10

“Although the decision to buy one will largely be made by your heart and not your head, this is comfortably the most engaging performance SUV money can buy.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is great fun, but with more driven wheels and a stack more kerbweight it’s not as much fun as a Giulia Quadrifoglio.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 10 / 10

“The performance and driving dominate the experience, and if you want a performance SUV with true agility and the ability to bring a smile to your face, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is pretty much in a class all to itself.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2019

Score: 10 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is undoubtedly one of the best SUVs on sale today from a driver’s point of view – offering a level of enjoyment and thrills usually just reserved for more conventional sports cars.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a true performance SUV, with a fantastic engine that’s great fun to drive”

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“With 510hp and all-wheel drive, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is as rapid around corners as it is in a straight line, but its interior and quality and infotainment system are less impressive.”

Read review Daily Mail + “By turning the Stelvio into a sports-car hunting powerhouse, Alfa Romeo has managed to strip away some of the most important characteristics you’d want from an SUV.”

Read review Evo + Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is fun and capable, like no SUV should be”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Stelvio manages to capture Italian charisma and enjoyable handling in a practical, family-friendly package.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – an SUV poster boy at last.”

Read review The Telegraph + “The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio represents not just the very best of the super SUVs, but probably best bad car decision in general. It’s clearly not the best SUV, nor the best performance car – yet I’m pretty sure it’s the most impressive compromise between the two.”

Read review Top Gear + “For sheer fizzing, soulful, addictive vigour, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has mega star quality.”

Read review

Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2017 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio was tested by Euro NCAP in 2017 when it launched, testers basing their review around the 2.2 diesel version and giving it a top five-star rating. Testers noted the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking as performing well in all situations but decided the driver-set speed limiter was too complex and did not mark it.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Giulia Quadrifoglio is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here. However, don’t be expecting an outstanding set of results from a 500hp petrol V6-powered sports SUV…

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car 2019 What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Sports and Performance Car

2017 evo Awards – Supersaloon of the Year

Octane Awards – Performance Car of the Year

Irish Car of the Year Awards – Best Performance Car 2016 Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year (critics vote) + Car of 2016 (public vote)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X3 M | BMW X4 M | Jaguar F-Pace SVR | Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 | Porsche Macan Turbo

There are not many hugely potent SUVs and so the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has few direct rivals. The Porsche Macan Turbo comes at a similar price but with less equipment, and the BMW X3M is significantly more expensive than the Alfa.

