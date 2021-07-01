fbpx
Expert Rating

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

84 %
Summary

Named after a challenging Alpine road, the Stelvio launched as Alfa Romeo’s first SUV in 2017, and quickly became the Italian brand’s best-selling model.

The Quadrifoglio name was applied to the outright performance version which joined the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2 diesel in showrooms in 2018. It employs a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, pushing out some 510hp and encouraging Alfa Romeo to describe the Quadrifoglio as the world’s fastest SUV – it takes 3.8 seconds to reach 62mph and goes on to some 176mph.

In truth there are faster SUVs than the Quadrifoglio, but according to testers few with a chassis that copes so well with the power. “It has a remarkable level of precision and body control and a natural cornering balance,” says Autocar.

Ride comfort also gets the thumbs-up, though at slow speeds it can crash over potholes. And the looks come in for praise, the Daily Mail describing the Quadrifoglio as “the world’s first ‘pretty’ SUV.”

The interior impresses rather less. It was improved with a facelift in 2020 and the worst of the brittle plastic surfaces removed but still reviewers argue that it’s not quite as upmarket as premium rivals. The infotainment system may be much-improved but still regarded as way behind the competition.

All testers agree that the seats are very comfortable and SUV interior practicality has not been sacrificed for speed; “one of the most practical 500bhp cars ever made,” says Carbuyer.   

Overall, however, reviewers feel the Quadrifoglio will be bought purely for its potency; Carbuyer summing up the general view by describing it as “a true performance SUV with a fantastic engine that’s great fun to drive.”

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio currently holds an Expert Rating of 84% from 18 reviews.

Stelvio Quadrifoglio highlights

  • Very powerful
  • Handling ability to cope with the power
  • Sporty looks for an SUV
  • Lots of space inside
  • Comfortable seats

Stelvio Quadrifoglio lowlights

  • Ride quality not great at low speeds
  • Expensive to buy and tax
  • Expensive to run with low mpg
  • Giulia Quadrifoglio still more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: 2.9-litre petrol
Price: From £74,065 on-road

Launched: Spring 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (2018 onwards) – front view
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (2018 onwards) – rear view
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (2018 onwards) – dashboard
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (2018 onwards) – blue

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2017

97%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio was tested by Euro NCAP in 2017 when it launched, testers basing their review around the 2.2 diesel version and giving it a top five-star rating. Testers noted the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking as performing well in all situations but decided the driver-set speed limiter was too complex and did not mark it.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Giulia Quadrifoglio is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here. However, don’t be expecting an outstanding set of results from a 500hp petrol V6-powered sports SUV…

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car
  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car
  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Performance Car

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best Sports and Performance Car

2017

  • evo Awards – Supersaloon of the Year
  • Octane Awards – Performance Car of the Year
  • Irish Car of the Year Awards – Best Performance Car

2016

  • Top Gear Awards – Car of the Year (critics vote) + Car of 2016 (public vote)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW X3 M | BMW X4 M | Jaguar F-Pace SVR | Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 | Porsche Macan Turbo

There are not many hugely potent SUVs and so the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has few direct rivals. The Porsche Macan Turbo comes at a similar price but with less equipment, and the BMW X3M is significantly more expensive than the Alfa.   

This page last updated:

