The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a compact five-door SUV/crossover and the brand’s first mild hybrid model, woith a small electric motor supporting a petrol engine.
Arriving in the UK in summer 2022, the Tonale is the smaller of two SUVs in the Alfa Romeo line-up, sitting below the larger Stelvio. The compact SUV is built on the same foundations as the Jeep Compass, and rivals upmarket alternatives like the Audi Q3, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40.
Considering this competition, Auto Express states that it has “concerns about how premium SUV buyers will feel about the interior quality”, which What Car? calls “disappointing” and Carbuyer “surprisingly cheap in some places”.
Although the SUV has received several plaudits for its stylish exterior design which stands out in a small SUV class that Parkers describes as “stale”, many reviewers also comment that the Tonale’s alluring looks don’t really match the problematic performance under the bonnet.
Carwow reports that there is an “irritating delay” before the turbocharged petrol engine kicks in when accelerating, and The Sun says the SUV’s gearbox can be “indecisive and hesitant” at times. Auto Trader adds that the Cupra Formentor is also “considerably faster”.
That said, reviewers generally agree that the car is well-equipped as standard – its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating being a reflection of its long list of safety features – and that the Tonale is both comfortable and responsive on the road, with tidy handling and cosmetic flair that Top Gear says makes it “less boring” than many of its rivals.
Overall, the Tonale is a certain step forward for the Alfa Romeo brand, but as The Sunday Times concludes, its cabin quality makes it hard to recommend over established premium family cars. “Even the prettiest bodywork in the segment can’t gloss over that.”
Additional powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrod model, are expected to join the range in coming months.
As of August 2022, the Alfa Romeo Tonale holds an Expert Rating of 62%, based on 14 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.
Tonale highlights
- Alluring exterior styling
- Well-equipped as standard
- Comfortable ride
- Sharp driving dynamics
- Alfa’s first electrified model
Tonale lowlights
- Interior is cheap in places
- Lethargic accelerator response at speed
- Rivals are more practical
- Hesitant automatic gearbox
- No all-electric version
Key specifications
Body style: Compact SUV
Engines: petrol (mild hybrid)
Price: From £38,595 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“A powertrain that shows promise around town can’t live up to the expectations generated by the chassis on open roads, and we have concerns about how premium SUV buyers will feel about the interior quality. For these reasons, the Tonale sits in the chasing pack, just behind the outright class leaders.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It certainly has the looks, the hybrid system is effective and it drives nicely but rivals like the Volvo XC40, Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3 feel more premium while a Cupra Formentor looks just as flash and is considerably faster.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Tonale is a decent car, but it lacks the home-run ability or just the old-school charm to give us full confidence in the future of the brand.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a handsome design with a lovely, practical interior, plus lots of safety kit to keep the family safe, including automated braking, lane assist, blind spot detection and intelligent cruise control. Like a true Alfa, it’s fun to drive fast. Let’s hope Alfa’s software engineers can fine-tune the car’s low-speed manners, making the steering more predictable and the hybrid less hesitant.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tonale feels like a step forward for Alfa Romeo, and it will undoubtedly see this brand’s sales grow, with the compact SUV market being big bucks these days. In terms of spaciousness, technology and style it’s pretty hard to fault. However, there are some issues that let it down – particularly those relating to quality and its gearbox.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The interior looks almost as stylish as the exterior, but you’ll soon come across some surprisingly cheap-feeling materials. There are big slabs of hard, scratchy plastics in some places, and occasionally you’ll find some elements that feel a little flimsy. Practicality is perfectly decent, if not class-leading.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Alfa Romeo Tonale is one of the more fun small SUVs from the driver’s seat, and the interior quality along with the good looks and efficiency bring a welcome dose of Italian flair to the basket of premium small SUV alternatives.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s certainly worth a test drive, because for those that do gel with it, the Tonale is a breath of fresh air in the stale, premium compact SUV segment.”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Ride comfort, even on 19in alloys, is fine and steering is positive but the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox can prove indecisive and hesitant at times if not in dynamic mode.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Were the Alfa noticeably cheaper than its premium rivals, its handling and looks might give it half a chance, but a lack of cabin quality puts it at a definite disadvantage. While the Alfa Romeo Tonale looks premium from the outside, it doesn’t feel that way once you get inside. Even the prettiest bodywork in the segment can’t gloss over that.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tonale is quite a nice family SUV, but not a great Alfa Romeo and I struggled to find Imparato’s “Vibe” here. There will be those for whom this is more than enough, especially with the illustrious cross-and-snake badge on the bonnet.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“There are annoyances to the low-speed driving, but to a degree you forgive it because it gets better as the road gets more interesting. Its cabin beauty is more than skin-deep. It’s well-made and practical, and the electronics work properly. It’s less boring than many of the rivals.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Hatchback-like handling isn’t enough for the Alfa Romeo to stand out over its more accomplished family SUV rivals, especially when it’s priced to compete with premium rivals that all have plusher interiors.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a strikingly styled newcomer in the small SUV market. Its main attraction is sharp driving manners, which are every bit as impressive as those found in the BMW X1. The Tonale, however, is also practical enough for family duties, with a spacious cabin and generous luggage capacity. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t feel class-leading in many other areas.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2022
Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 67%
Safety assist: 85%
The Alfa Romeo Tonale was crash tested by Euro NCAP in Summer 2022, and was awarded a full five-star rating.
Testers commented that the SUV performs well in potential car-on-car and vulnerable road user crash avoidance tests, but also said that its crash protection scores are not the highest in its class as the car “lacks centre airbags and proves to be an aggressive collision partner in frontal crashes.”
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of August 2022, the Alfa Romeo Tonale has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo Tonale to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tonale, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Tonale has received
2022
- What Car? Awards – Readers Award
