Expert Rating

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

62%

Expert Rating

Alfa Romeo Tonale

(2022 - present)

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a compact five-door SUV/crossover and the brand’s first mild hybrid model, woith a small electric motor supporting a petrol engine.

    Arriving in the UK in summer 2022, the Tonale is the smaller of two SUVs in the Alfa Romeo line-up, sitting below the larger Stelvio. The compact SUV is built on the same foundations as the Jeep Compass, and rivals upmarket alternatives like the Audi Q3, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40.

    Considering this competition, Auto Express states that it has “concerns about how premium SUV buyers will feel about the interior quality”, which What Car? calls “disappointing” and Carbuyer “surprisingly cheap in some places”.

    Although the SUV has received several plaudits for its stylish exterior design which stands out in a small SUV class that Parkers describes as “stale”, many reviewers also comment that the Tonale’s alluring looks don’t really match the problematic performance under the bonnet.

    Carwow reports that there is an “irritating delay” before the turbocharged petrol engine kicks in when accelerating, and The Sun says the SUV’s gearbox can be “indecisive and hesitant” at times. Auto Trader adds that the Cupra Formentor is also “considerably faster”.

    That said, reviewers generally agree that the car is well-equipped as standard – its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating being a reflection of its long list of safety features – and that the Tonale is both comfortable and responsive on the road, with tidy handling and cosmetic flair that Top Gear says makes it “less boring” than many of its rivals.

    Overall, the Tonale is a certain step forward for the Alfa Romeo brand, but as The Sunday Times concludes, its cabin quality makes it hard to recommend over established premium family cars. “Even the prettiest bodywork in the segment can’t gloss over that.”

    Additional powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrod model, are expected to join the range in coming months.

    As of August 2022, the Alfa Romeo Tonale holds an Expert Rating of 62%, based on 14 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Tonale highlights

    • Alluring exterior styling
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Comfortable ride
    • Sharp driving dynamics
    • Alfa’s first electrified model

    Tonale lowlights

    • Interior is cheap in places
    • Lethargic accelerator response at speed
    • Rivals are more practical
    • Hesitant automatic gearbox
    • No all-electric version

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact SUV
    Engines:     petrol (mild hybrid)
    Price:     From £38,595 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Alfa Romeo Tonale front view | Expert Rating
    Alfa Romeo Tonale rear view | Expert Rating
    Alfa Romeo Tonale interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: July 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 83%
    Child protection: 85%
    Vulnerable road users: 67%
    Safety assist: 85%

    The Alfa Romeo Tonale was crash tested by Euro NCAP in Summer 2022, and was awarded a full five-star rating.

    Testers commented that the SUV performs well in potential car-on-car and vulnerable road user crash avoidance tests, but also said that its crash protection scores are not the highest in its class as the car “lacks centre airbags and proves to be an aggressive collision partner in frontal crashes.”

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Alfa Romeo Tonale has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Alfa Romeo Tonale to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tonale, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Tonale has received

    2022

    • What Car? Awards – Readers Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Alfa Romeo Tonale, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q3 | BMW X1 | BMW X2 | DS 3 Crossback | Jaguar E-Pace | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Range Rover Evoque | Volvo XC40

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Alfa Romeo TonaleThe Alfa Romeo Tonale is one of the most stylish and sporty compact SUVs on the market, but several reviewers take issue with its interior.

