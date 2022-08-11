Following its global launch in February, the Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV is now available to order in the UK.

The Tonale, which is set to challenge rivals like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, will be the entry-level SUV in the Alfa Romeo family, sitting below the larger Stelvio. It also effectively replaces the Giulietta hatchback, which finally disappeared from sale last year after 11 years in production.

For the UK launch, there will only be one powertrain available, which is Alfa Romeo’s first electrified model. It consists of a 1.5-litre petrol-electric mild hybrid driving the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Unlike most mild hybrid powertrains, the Tonale will be able to travel very short distances (such as creeping along in stop-start traffic) on electrical power alone, but the petrol engine will kick in as soon as you need to move at anything more than crawling pace.

Other engine choices announced at the Tonale’s launch in February and available in other markets include a lower-output 130hp version as well as a more powerful 275hp plug-in hybrid model. These will presumably make their way to the UK at some point in the future, although nothing has yet been announced.

In terms of trims, UK buyers will have a choice of entry-level ‘Ti’ and top-spec ‘Veloce’, as well as a limited-production launch edition trim called ‘Speciale’.

The three trim levels only offer minor variations, with the standard equipment offered on the entry-level Ti trim appearing quite comprehensive.

Every Tonale comes with adaptive LED headlights in the front, and an electrically-powered tailgate in the rear, with folding and heated wing mirrors. Windscreen wipers and headlights (including high beam) offer automatic activation.

The infotainment system comprises a ten-inch touchscreen to control most of the car’s functions, including DAB digital radio and navigation. There’s also a wireless charging pad, although you’ll still have to plug in for Apple CarPlay or Andoid Auto (both of which are included as standard). Sensibly, the dual-zone climate control is not operated from the touchscreen, instead operated by a row of physical buttons underneath the central air vents.

Front and rear parking sensors are also included as standard, as well as a rear view parking camera. Safety assistance features include adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance. The Tonale has not yet been put through Euro NCAP’s safety testing regime, but we’ll report the results as soon as that happens.

Alfa Romeo Tonale – standard equipment

Exterior Adaptive Matrix LED headlights

LED tail lights

Heated wing mirrors

Electrically-powered tailgate

Automatic windscreen wipers

10-inch infotainment console

12-inch digital instrument cluster

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign recognition Interior Wireless smartphone charging

Dual-zone climate control

Leather steering wheel

Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat

Gear paddle shifters Comfort and convenience Front and rear parking sensors

Parking camera

Keyless entry

Lane-keeping assistance

Stepping up to the top-spec Veloce trim adds a extra £2,500 over the Ti spec. For that, you get 19-inch alloy wheels instead of 18-inch versions, as well as upgraded ‘Dual Stage Valve Suspension’ which apparently improves the ride. You also get privacy glass and gearshift paddles on the stering column. Other changes are cosmetic, such as red brake calipers and dark trim instead of satin chrome.

The Speciale launch edition version looks to be good value, being the cheapest model on offer but offering everything on the Veloce version except the trick suspension. It also gets even larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

Prices for the Alfa Romeo Tonale start at around £38.5k for the Speciale, £40K for the Ti and £42.5K for the Veloce, which means that the Alfa undercuts the electrified versions of upmarket rivals like the Volvo XC40 and Range Rover Evoque by a few thousand pounds.

The new SUV is available to order now from Alfa Romeo dealers, although the company has not indicated when first deliveries are expected to arrive in the UK.