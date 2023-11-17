Alfa Romeo ‘Tributo Italiano’ models now available

Alfa Romeo has announced that its Guilia, Tonale and Stelvio models are now available with a limited-run ‘Tributo Italiano’ trim, which the brand says pays homage to its Italian origins.

These ‘Tributo Italiano’ editions are positioned at the top of their respective model ranges, and offer a few cosmetic alterations over range-topping ‘Veloce’ and ‘Competizione’ trims. Three exclusive exterior body colours are available, which as you might have already guessed, follow the colour scheme of the Italian flag. The roof and wing mirrors are instead finished in black.

Alfa Romeo has made other exterior alterations, but they are more subtle, starting with the black grille surrounds, which are chrome on standard models. Behind the alloy wheels (19-inch on the Giulia, 20-inch on the Tonale and 21-inch on the Stelvio) ‘Tributo Italiano’ models also get red Brembo brake callipers.

There are more cosmetic tweaks unique to the Tonale version, including body-coloured bumper cladding from front to back that is usually black. Chrome-plated twin exhaust tailpipes also feature on the ‘Q4’ plug-in hybrid variant.

Inside, sports seats are trimmed in black perforated leather with red accents, and the headrests are embroidered with the brand’s logo and ‘Tributo Italiano’ lettering. Red stitching also appears on the dashboard, seats and door panels.

Again focusing on the Tonale, Alfa adds that the Tonale ‘Tributo Italiano’ also comes with a new carbon design dashboard fascia, with the Alfa Romeo logo and ambient lighting.

Prices for this limited edition trim now start at over £45k for the Tonale variant, around £48k for the Giulia version, and £54k for the Stelvio ‘Tributo Italiano’.