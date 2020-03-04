Alfa Romeo unleashes 540hp Giulia GTA

Alfa Romeo has let its engineers loose on the high-performance Giulia Quadrifoglio to produce an extreme version of the saloon.

The result is the Giulia GTA, created to celebrate the Italian firm’s 110th birthday as well as paying homage to the Giulia Sprint GTA of 1965. An even more extreme GTAm (for modificato) version, which pays homage to the GTA racer of the same name, was also announced.

Sitting underneath the bonnet of the Giulia GTA is a ramped-up version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 found in the standard car, now producing 540hp — a 30hp increase. Power is still sent to the rear wheels, with a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds possible in extreme GTAm configuration.

Linked up to the beefed-up V6 is a new Akrapovic exhaust setup that brings an even more raucous note to the super saloon.





Helping to contain all that performance is a whole host of new bodywork which is equally functional as it is eye-catching. Dubbed the ‘Sauber Aerokit’, it’s been developed by Sauber Engineering — which operates the Alfa Romeo Formula One team — and has been honed in a wind tunnel.

This brings an aggressive new splitter to the front of the car, extended carbon fibre wheel arches and a model-specific rear spoiler. Despite all of this new bodywork, weight is down by 100kg overall thanks to the introduction of a carbon fibre driveshaft, bonnet, roof, front bumper and seat shells.

Taking things even further, the no-compromise GTAm features a monstrous rear wing and the removal of the rear seats in favour of a bolted-in roll cage to improve chassis rigidity. There are also no door panels and belts in place of handles inside the car to shed as much weight as possible.

Both variants of the GTA also see the introduction of more Alcantara throughout the cabin for a motorsport-inspired feel.

Just 500 examples of the Giulia GTA – all of which could theoretically be specified as an ‘Am’ if customers so desire – are slated for production, although pricing has yet to be confirmed. Each owner will also receive a personalised Alpinestars racing suit and Bell helmet to complement the car, as well as being offered driving training.