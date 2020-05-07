2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio updates
Model update

Alfa Romeo updates Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Refreshed Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models feature upgraded infotainment system, new seats, minor visual tweaks and some new colours.

Jack Evans
Alfa Romeo has unveiled its refreshed Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models.

The update follows on from tweaks made to the standard Giulia and Stelvio models, which tweaked their appearance while bolstering interior technology levels.

The revisions are much the same for these performance-orientated Quadrifoglio models. A larger nine-inch infotainment screen is now the focal point of the cabin, while its revised software includes race-orientated displays and functions.

Inside, new seat designs are available – including carbon-backed buckets – while the overall quality of the cabin has been lifted thanks to higher-end materials and a new leather stitched gear selector.

 

The exterior has been lifted too thanks to smoked rear lights – on both Giulia and Stevlio models – which now feature a revised design. Several new paint colours have also been introduced – Montreal Green, 6C Villa d’Este Red and a yellow-based shade called GT Junior Ocra – while 21-inch alloy wheels can be optioned on the Stelvio for the first time.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio | The Car Expert

Mopar, the accessories arm of Alfa Romeo’s parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will also be supplying a range of additional features for the first time on the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. These include carbon-fibre mirror caps and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with carbon-fibre tailpipes, among others.

Both the Stelvio and Giulia now benefit from enhanced driver assistance systems, with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring just a few of the included features. Level 2 self-driving ability is also added, though this still requires the driver to keep a hand on the wheel and remain alert.

Both cars retain the same 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo engine with the same outputs of 510hp and 600Nm of torque.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio are set to go on sale this summer, with full UK pricing and specifications announced closer to that date.

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

