Model update

Alfa Romeo updates Giulia and Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV will receive a mid-life facelift early next year, featuring cosmetic tweaks and tech upgrades

Sean Rees

The Alfa Romeo Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV will receive mild mid-life facelifts early next year, featuring exterior design tweaks, interior tech upgrades and an additional range-topping ‘Competizione trim grade.

Both the saloon and SUV will receive minor cosmetic changes – Alfa Romeo says that it has altered the air intakes that sit below the triangular ‘Trilobo’ grilles on both cars.

Above the air intakes, both the Giulia and Stelvio now come with new-look Matrix LED headlights, which automatically detect both directions of traffic to avoid blinding other cars. In the rear, both models also feature LED tail light redesigns too.

Facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia

Stepping inside, the updated Giulia and Stelvio look nearly identical to pre-facelift models, apart from the new 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Replacing traditional gauges, the cluster has three layout settings – the standard ‘Evolved’ setting, the ‘Relax’ option which doesn’t display detailed information, and the ‘Heritage’ setting which features graphics inspired by the design of Alfa Romeo models from the 1960s and 1970s.

Alfa Romeo has decided to alter the trim line-ups for both the Guilia and Stelvio. The brand has retained the entry-level ‘Sprint’ and mid-range ‘Veloce’ trim grades, while the current range-topping ‘Estrema’ trim will soon be dropped.

The facelifted Giulia will only be available with a 280hp petrol engine, while customers that opt for the Stelvio will be able to choose between a 280hp petrol or a 210hp diesel engine.

Facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia

The facelifted range is instead topped by the new ‘Competizione’ special series trim grade. Based on the ‘Veloce’ trim level, the ‘Competizione’ will be available with any engine in Alfa Romeo’s current offering, and features suspension upgrades, 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers.

The Giulia and Stelvio ‘Competizione’ are finished in a trim exclusive matte grey colour, and also come with rear privacy glass, a leather dashboard and a speaker system upgrade.

Facelifted Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo says that these facelifted models will arrive in the UK in early 2023 – pricing and trim spec details are yet to be confirmed.

The Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio have both been frequently commended by the British motoring media for their attractive styling, as well as their performance and driving dynamics. That said, both cars have faced criticism for their interior quality, which is said to lag behind class-leading rivals from the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The Giulia currently holds an Expert Rating of 75% – markedly higher than the Stelvio’s respectable but fairly average Expert Rating of 69%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
