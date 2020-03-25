All cars to get six-month MOT exemption

The government has announced that all light vehicles (cars, motorcycles and vans) will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revealed by the Department for Transport (DfT) today, all cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from 30 March. As is always the case, it is your responsibility to keep your vehicle in a roadworthy condition, and you could be prosecuted if you are found to be driving a car that is unsafe.

If a vehicle’s MOT is due after 30 March (ie – from next Monday onwards), it will automatically be granted the six-month extension so you do not need to take any action to receive the MOT exemption. If you have already booked an MOT inspection after that date, the appointment will no longer be valid although you should contact the garage to confirm the cancellation.

If your MOT is due this week (up to Sunday 29 March), you will still need to get it tested as normal. We provided some helpful information about this last week. Likewise, if you are at all unsure about the condition of your car then you can still book an appointment with your garage to have it checked out.

Government guidelines still state that people should avoid travel and stay at home. This is due to be reviewed in three weeks’ time but is expected to be extended for up to several months.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID-19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine. Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

The new MOT exemption legislation will be in effect for 12 months. Garages will also still be allowed to remain open for essential work, although you will need to make sure that your garage is still operating as obviously employees may be self-isolating if they are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms.