All-electric Abarth 500e ‘Scorpionissima’ to make debut

Abarth has announced that a limited ‘collectable’ launch edition of its upcoming electric 500e hatchback, the ‘Scorpionissima’, will debut at Salon Privé London motoring show next month.

We got our first look at the Abarth 500e back in November. This is Abarth’s long-awaited first electric model, which is a performance-enhanced version of the Fiat 500 Electric which has been on sale since 2021.

The 500e is powered by the same 42kWh battery as the Fiat it is based on, but the introduction of a more powerful electric motor and other technical upgrades means that the Abarth produces 155hp and can accelerate from 12mph to 25mph in one second, twice as fast as anything in Abarth’s current offering.

Compatible with rapid DC charging, the hot hatch can charge at speeds of up to 85kW, meaning that up to 25 miles of range can be added in less than five minutes, and it can charge to 80% battery capacity in 35 minutes.

The Scorpionissima trim is limited to under 2,000 models that will be sold worldwide, featuring grey 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, and an ‘electrified’ take on the Abarth Scorpion signature logo.

This launch edition also comes with a white front splitter insert in the front and unique diffuser in the rear. Both hatchback and convertible models will be available.

The brand has not yet confirmed the EV’s battery range as of yet – by comparison the Fiat 500 Electric can travel a maximum of 143 miles on a single charge.

This, and other details like further trim specifications, UK pricing and arrival dates, will be announced in the coming months.