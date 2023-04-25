fbpx

All-electric Cupra Tavascan makes debut

Performance sub-brand Cupra has unveiled its second all-electric vehicle - the Tavascan SUV - which will arrive on UK roads next year

Sean Rees

The third model that Cupra has built from the ground up, the electric Tavascan SUV will become available to order next year, offering a longer battery range than range-topping versions of the popular Tesla Model Y.

Marketed as Cupra’s “dream come true”, the Tavascan’s exterior looks give us a glimpse of what the brand’s future electric models will look like, with a design that “remains faithful” to Cupra’s 2019 concept car of the same name.

The car’s angular front end features triangular Matrix LED headlights either side of a large grille and pronounced bonnet indents. The Tavascan’s sloping roof line and sharp door panel contours lead to a full-width rear tail light that features an illuminated Cupra badge in the centre.

The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels finished in black and bronze, which are wrapped in performance tyres as standard.

Cupra will be hoping that the SUV’s sporty styling will entice UK buyers away from the likes of the Audi Q4 E-tron, the Genesis GV60 and, in particular, the Tesla Model Y – Britain’s most popular electric car choice so far this year. When it comes to battery range, it seems that the Tavascan has improved on this competition.

Making use of its 82kWh battery pack, the Tavascan can reportedly muster up to 341 miles on a single charge – around 10 miles more than the top-spec Tesla Model Y Long Range. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just under half an hour using a 135kW charging point.

Both single-motor and dual-motor versions will be available, offering 286hp and 340hp respectively. Cupra claims that the more powerful variant can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Inside, Cupra has decided to give the Tavascan a more lavish interior than the compact Born hatchback. The cockpit’s curved dashboard is connected to the door panels and centre console by metallic inserts, and the dashboard is outlined by bronze accents that mirror the Cupra branding on the steering wheel.

Front and centre on the dashboard is a large 15-inch infotainment screen – the largest display Cupra has installed on any of its models to date – which makes use of a 12-speaker Sennheiser audio sound system.

Designed in Barcelona, Spain, the Tavascan will share a production line with the similar Volkswagen ID.5 at Volkswagen Group’s factory in China. An exact arrival date has not yet been announced, all we know so far is that the SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2024, with Cupra targeting around 70,000 worldwide sales in the next calendar year. UK specifications and pricing will be revealed in the coming months.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
