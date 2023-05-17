All-electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier to arrive next year

Ford has given us a first look at its new electric E-Tourneo Courier model at a launch event in Copenhagen – a people carrier based on the compact E-Transit Courier van that was unveiled earlier this year.

One of ten full-electric vehicles Ford is planning on launching in Europe by 2024, the E-Tourneo Courier will challenge the likes of the Citroën ë-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Rifter when it arrives next year.

Like its van counterpart, this new Tourneo Courier range is built on a modified version of the platform that underpins the Fiesta hatchback and Puma crossover, with “rugged SUV-inspired looks” and a “roomy inside”, with space for five occupants.

Ford adds that the electric model has a “compact city-friendly footprint”, powered by 136hp battery and electric motor pairing. The people carrier’s battery size and range is yet to be confirmed, but it has the same charging speeds as the E-Transit Courier. Using a 100kW DC charger, the E-Tourneo Courier’s battery can charge from 10% to 80% in under 35 minutes.

The ‘Active’ trim shown above gives the E-Tourneo Courier a contrasting roof colour with roof bars, and thick wheel arch cladding. Titanium and Trend trims will also be available at launch, but the specifications for those grades are not yet known.

Stepping inside, the people carrier features a 12-inch infotainment screen in the centre of the dashboard. The system has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a smartphone charging pad also features. Ford adds that the infotainment is also compatible with over-the-air updates, meaning that the manufacturer can continually update the system remotely while the people carrier is sitting on the owner’s driveway.

That sums up what we know about the Ford E-Tourneo Courier so far. More details, such as UK pricing and performance stats, are sure to arrive in the coming months.

In the meantime, a cheaper petrol-powered version, the Tourneo Courier will be available to order this Summer. This model will be powered by a 125hp 1.0-litre engine paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic gearbox.