All-electric Ford Explorer unveiled

Ford has given us a first look at its next-generation Ford Explorer – an electric (EV) all-wheel drive SUV offering up to 340hp, built on the same foundations as the Volkswagen ID.4.

Soon to join Ford’s electric line-up alongside the sportier Mustang Mach-E SUV, the Explorer is the latest product of a partnership between Ford and Volkswagen that has already birthed pick-up and commercial van models.

Using the ‘Explorer’ moniker that has been very popular across the USA for over three decades, this new EV will be manufactured in Cologne, Germany. “Steeped in Ford’s American roots”, the brand says that the new Explorer is designed for European roads and customers.

Ford hasn’t released much about the SUV’s drivetrain as of yet, but the car will reportedly launch with two battery options available across two different trim levels, and Ford adds that the car is compatible with rapid charging stations, and can charge from 10% to 80% battery in 25 minutes.

The Explorer’s “futuristic” exterior looks are matched by “ultra-modern interior”, which features an adjustable portrait-oriented 15-inch infotainment screen below the centre of the dashboard that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and conceals a small storage space for valuables.

Speaking of storage, the centre console opens to reveal 17 litres of space, enough to fit a laptop, and the SUV comes with 450 litres of boot space – more than the Mach-E.

A sound bar stretches across the dashboard, which shows off the car’s ambient lighting system, which also features on the car doors and centre console. The cabin is covered in soft-touch materials, and standard models come with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as keyless entry and an electronically-operated tailgate.

That sums up what we know about the 2023 Ford Explorer so far – more details, including UK pricing, are sure to follow in the coming months.