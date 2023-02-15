fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Spotlight on electric cars

Electric Mini Convertible set for April arrival

Mini has unveiled an all-electric convertible that will be available to order in April, but only 150 models are destined for a UK arrival

spot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Mini has unveiled an electric version of its convertible model that will be available to order in April this year, but only 150 models are destined for a UK arrival.

Inspired by the sales success of the Mini Electric hatchback, which Mini now says accounts for 20% of the brand’s total sales, these electric convertibles are part of a limited run series that will see just 999 units in all created for all of Europe.

The Mini Electric Convertible arrives on the scene right at the end of the current model’s life, with an all-new Mini hatch likely to be revealed this year, which will inevitably spawn a convertible version. The next-gen Mini will also be specifically designed to accommodate an electric powertrain, while the current model had an electric motor and batteries fitted into a design that was never intended to hold them.

This limited-run special will be available with one fixed trim specification and two exterior colour options – black or silver. The door handles, side sills and light surrounds are finished in bronze. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with the same pattern design as the Mini Electric hatchback.

Inside, the seats and heated steering wheel are trimmed in black leather – offset by yellow accents around the infotainment console and on the centre console. Opening the door reveals unique numbering on the door sill that tells you the model’s position on the production line.

The one trim available comes with the brand’s ‘eDrive’ infotainment software, which displays energy consumption and battery range data, a head-up display, an electric parking brake and camera-guided automatic cruise control.

The Mini Electric Convertible is powered by the same 33kWh battery and 184hp electric motor pairing as its hatchback counterpart. Mini claims that the convertible can produce a 0-62mph sprint time of 8.2 seconds, and a maximum battery range of 124 miles. Beyond the cabin and roof mechanism, the model offers 160 litres of boot space.

Those already looking at the Mini Electric hatchback, or the petrol-powered Mini Convertible already on sale, might be surprised by this new model’s steep pricing.

Taking advantage of the convertible’s exclusivity, Mini has priced the Electric Convertible at over £52k. For comparison, the Mini Electric hatchback is currently available from £29k and up, while the regular Mini Convertible is priced at around £25k.

Holding an Expert Rating of 63%, the Mini Electric has been praised for retaining traditional Mini characteristics, especially in the way it drives. The biggest criticisms centre around its relatively poor range compared to similarly-priced electric cars.

The Mini Convertible has been slightly more popular with the motoring media, currently holding an Expert Rating of 71%. It has been consistently commended for its fun driving dynamics and impressive interior trim, though reviewers often comment that the car isn’t the most practical option for the daily commute.

Looking for a Mini Convertible? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest EV Expert Advice

More advice

Latest EV Expert Ratings

Kia EV6 GT

BMW i7

Citroën ë-C4 X

More ratings

Latest EV Expert News

More new cars
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy