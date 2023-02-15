Electric Mini Convertible set for April arrival

Mini has unveiled an electric version of its convertible model that will be available to order in April this year, but only 150 models are destined for a UK arrival.

Inspired by the sales success of the Mini Electric hatchback, which Mini now says accounts for 20% of the brand’s total sales, these electric convertibles are part of a limited run series that will see just 999 units in all created for all of Europe.

The Mini Electric Convertible arrives on the scene right at the end of the current model’s life, with an all-new Mini hatch likely to be revealed this year, which will inevitably spawn a convertible version. The next-gen Mini will also be specifically designed to accommodate an electric powertrain, while the current model had an electric motor and batteries fitted into a design that was never intended to hold them.

This limited-run special will be available with one fixed trim specification and two exterior colour options – black or silver. The door handles, side sills and light surrounds are finished in bronze. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with the same pattern design as the Mini Electric hatchback.

Inside, the seats and heated steering wheel are trimmed in black leather – offset by yellow accents around the infotainment console and on the centre console. Opening the door reveals unique numbering on the door sill that tells you the model’s position on the production line.

The one trim available comes with the brand’s ‘eDrive’ infotainment software, which displays energy consumption and battery range data, a head-up display, an electric parking brake and camera-guided automatic cruise control.

The Mini Electric Convertible is powered by the same 33kWh battery and 184hp electric motor pairing as its hatchback counterpart. Mini claims that the convertible can produce a 0-62mph sprint time of 8.2 seconds, and a maximum battery range of 124 miles. Beyond the cabin and roof mechanism, the model offers 160 litres of boot space.

Those already looking at the Mini Electric hatchback, or the petrol-powered Mini Convertible already on sale, might be surprised by this new model’s steep pricing.

Taking advantage of the convertible’s exclusivity, Mini has priced the Electric Convertible at over £52k. For comparison, the Mini Electric hatchback is currently available from £29k and up, while the regular Mini Convertible is priced at around £25k.

Holding an Expert Rating of 63%, the Mini Electric has been praised for retaining traditional Mini characteristics, especially in the way it drives. The biggest criticisms centre around its relatively poor range compared to similarly-priced electric cars.

The Mini Convertible has been slightly more popular with the motoring media, currently holding an Expert Rating of 71%. It has been consistently commended for its fun driving dynamics and impressive interior trim, though reviewers often comment that the car isn’t the most practical option for the daily commute.

