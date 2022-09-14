fbpx
All-electric Peugeot e-308 to arrive in 2023

Peugeot has announced that electric versions of its 308 hatchback and estate car will go on sale next year, with 248 miles of battery range

Following the launch of the new Peugeot 308 hatchback and ‘SW’ estate car earlier this year, Peugeot has announced that fully-electric ‘e-308’ models will join the range in 2023, which already includes petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants.

The new Peugeot e-308 inherits the exterior styling of its combustion-powered 308 counterpart, but is instead powered by a new electric powertrain that pairs a 54kWh battery with 115kW motor to produce a promised all-electric battery range of 248 miles from full charge.

This battery range is not the highest in the electric hatchback segment, but it is certainly competitive – higher than the 218 miles that the recently launched MG 4 can muster, but short of the Volkswagen ID.3‘s official range of 265 miles.

While the hatchback version will face tough competition, the e-308 SW will be one of the first electric estate cars to go on sale in the UK, after the low-priced MG 5 and the luxury Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

An 11 kW charger is provided with the e-308 as standard, and the manufacturer adds that 100kW rapid charging is also available, which can reportedly charge the battery from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes.

While the standard petrol-powered 308 is available with five trim choices, the new e-308 is only offered with the mid-range ‘Allure’ and ‘GT’ trim grades.

All models are fitted with Peugeot’s ten-inch ‘i-Cockpit’ infotainment screen and get customisable touchscreen buttons the brand calls ‘i-Toggles’, which allows the owner to set shortcuts for the car’s controls for ease of use.

Other features included as standard include a leather steering wheel, push button start-up, front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree reversing camera, and safety features like lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition.

While the regular 308 range sits on either 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, Peugeot has also decided to equip the e-308 with 18-inch alloys as standard, which the brand says improves “aerodynamic efficiency”.

The Peugeot e-308 is set to join the smaller e-208 and taller e-2008 in Peugeot’s all-electric line-up in the second half of 2023, as part of the manufacturer’s drive to produce an fully-electric version of every model in its range by 2025. Further e-308 details, including UK pricing, is expected to arrive in the coming months.

Recently awarded the accolade of Women’s World Car of the Year, the Peugeot 308 hatchback and estate model have both received a warm reception from the UK motoring media. The range currently holds an Expert Rating of 72%.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
