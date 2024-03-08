fbpx

All-electric Rivian R2 SUV set for UK arrival

Rivian has announced that its electric R2 SUV will be coming to the UK, which is set to challenge the sales of the popular Tesla Model Y

Rivian R2

by Sean Rees

American Automotive brand Rivian has announced that its electric R2 SUV will be coming to the UK, which is set to challenge the sales of the popular Tesla Model Y.

Not heard of Rivian? Founded back in 2009, this marque is better known in the US for creating the world’s first all-electric pick-up truck – the R1T which went on sale in 2021. The R2 SUV will mark the brand’s arrival in the UK – a mid-sized five-seater family car.

With its boxy silhouette and the brand’s signature oval-shaped ‘stadium headlight’ and full-width light bar treatment, the SUV will be one of the largest offerings in the medium SUV class when it eventually goes on sale in Europe. It’s both longer and taller than the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4, but shorter than the Kia EV9 and BMW iX in the bigger large SUV category.

With around five centimetres of extra length in the cabin over the Tesla Model Y, Rivian says it has made rear legroom a priority in the vehicle’s design. The interior materials have been chosen for their sustainability and durability, with easy to clean textiles and surfaces throughout, and the rear seats fold completely flat to maximise storage space when needed.

As an electric model with no engine bay, the R2 also comes with ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet and two glove compartments (the second under the infotainment) – a response to American buyers who complained about the R1T’s lack of a glovebox.

A large infotainment screen juts out of the centre of the dashboard, alongside a digital instrument cluster embedded behind a newly-designed steering wheel. Unique features include a torch hidden in the driver’s door and the ability to fully lower the rear windscreen like the Fisker Ocean – another rival SUV built by a different American brand now trying to establish itself in the UK.

Now on to the powertrain options. The R2 will be launched with two battery sizes and three different electric motor configurations. Not much else has been confirmed as of yet, but Rivian adds that the bigger battery will be able to muster over 300 miles of travel on a single charge.

Entry-level single-motor, dual-motor and high-power tri-motor setups (one motor on the front axle and two more in the rear) will be available, with the last of these reportedly able to complete a 0-60mph sprint in under three seconds – that’s supercar rivalling acceleration.

The SUV can charge its battery from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes using a rapid charging station. Despite its rivalry with Tesla, Rivian has also announced that it plans to make the R2 compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network in the US sometime in the near future. Whether this compatibility will be available in the UK (or at all) remains to be seen.

If this new SUV peaks your interest, be prepared to wait a while. The R2’s production is scheduled to start in the first half of 2026, and Rivian adds that its UK arrival will be not until sometime after it has been launched in the US.

UK pricing can only be speculated at the moment, but Rivian intends to undercut key rivals with a planned $45k (£35k) price tag when it arrives on the American market. By comparison, the pricing for the Tesla Model Y currently starts at £45k.

Rivian also has a smaller R3 hatchback/crossover in the works, which sports similar exterior looks and a 300-mile battery range for (presumably) a cheaper price. Rivian hasn’t confirmed whether this model will go on sale in Europe yet, however.

That sums up what we know about the Rivian R2 so far. We expect to learn more about the R2, including trim specifications and arrival dates, in the next 12 months.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
