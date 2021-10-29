All-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV revealed

Toyota has unveiled the production version of its bZ4X, an all-electric SUV expected in showrooms early in 2022.

The bZ4X is similar in size to the Toyota RAV4, and will go on sale in very similar form to the concept vehicle that was unveiled in June.

The car will be the first of seven ‘bZ’ models Toyota intends to launch as part of its ‘Beyond Zero’ strategy, which plans for at least 15 battery-electric vehicles by 2025. The strategy forms part of a collaboration between Toyota and fellow Japanese manufacturer Subaru, which will be launching an SUV on the same chassis, similar in size to its Forester.

A new chassis, dubbed e-TNGA, enables a long wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs, which frees up what Toyota claims is “class-leading” interior space, along with a 452-litre boot.







Two- or four-wheel power

Two versions will be available, with either front- or all-wheel drive. The FWD variant employs a 150kW (201hp) electric motor, which will see the bZ4X through 62mph from rest in 8.4 seconds. The AWD model has separate 80kW motors in the front and rear axles, producing a combined total of 215hp and a 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds.

Both versions will draw from a 71.4kWh battery pack. Final usage figures are still to be determined but Toyota predicts an official driving range of more than 280 miles.

Recharging the battery to 80% using a 150kW fast-charging system, such as at motorway service areas, should take only 30 minutes – launch models will also be fitted with a 6.6kW onboard charger while a 11kW three-phase charger will be available in late 2022.

Toyota adds that the AWD bZ4X will have proper off-road ability, the car offering different drive modes to suit challenging conditions like snow, mud and tough off-road driving.







Interior technology

At launch, the bZ4X will have a conventional steering system, although with a small steering wheel similar to Peugeot’s i-Cockpit set-up. The instrument panel sits above the steering wheel, rather than directly behind it, which has seen mixed reviews on Peugeots to date – some drivers find it easier to see the instruments, some find it more difficult.

At some point after the car’s launch, you’ll be able to order a bZ4X with a ‘steer-by-wire’ system, which replaces the mechanical steering system with a purely electronic one. Toyota says it will allow finer control, more legroom and an improved driving position.

The steer-by-wire system will be available with what Toyota calls a ‘One Motion Grip-control’, which is similar to a yoke control as used by many aircraft and replaces the traditional steering wheel. Toyota says makes operation smoother and easier, with no need for hand-over-hand turning – full-lock can be achieved by turning through only 150 degrees.

Tesla has a similar steering yoke – although one that still keeps a mechanical system – on the updated Model S that is due to arrive in the UK next year, but initial reviews from America have not been kind.

UK pricing and specifications for the bZ4X are still to be announced, but potential customers can place reservations from mid-December.