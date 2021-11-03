All-electric Volkswagen ID.5 debuts

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.5 as the third member of the brand’s latest generation electric family, alongside the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover.

To all intents and purposes, the ID.5 is a liftback version of the ID.4 and is expected to go on sale early in 2022. It will be available in both a standard single-motor version with power outputs of 175 or 205hp, and a performance-pitched GTX model with motors on both axles totalling 300hp.

All versions employ a 77kWh battery, which unsurprisingly provides almost identical driving range to the equivalent ID.4 models. Volkswagen quotes a potential 323 miles between charges on entry-level models, dropping to 304 miles in the GTX.

Volkswagen is also introducing a new ‘Vehicle Dynamics Manager’ which technical head Thomas Ulbrich describes as a “groundbreaking development.” It works with all the main control electronics, networking together the all-wheel-drive, traction control and safety systems.

Volkswagen ID.5

Volkswagen ID.4 To all intents and purposes, the ID.5 is a slightly sleeker version of the ID.4.

Inside, the ID.5 cabin will be virtually identical to that of the ID.4, though an updated infotainment system includes new generation 3.0 software – this is said to improve charging performance, offer a better voice control feature and access to online updates over the air.

Connected services are also included to provide the driver with real-time traffic updates, map updates and other information. Options available include a head-up display.

The safety performance has also been updated through the addition of a communication system dubbed Car2X. It gathers data from compatible Volkswagen cars and infrastructure in a range of 800 metres, to alert the driver to such problems as stationary traffic, accidents and other dangers.

Volkswagen is yet to reveal prices for the ID.5 though it is thought it will start from around £47,000, pitching it against such rivals as the recently-launched Kia EV6 and the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback.