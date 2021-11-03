fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Volkswagen ID.5 revealed
New model

All-electric Volkswagen ID.5 debuts

Sleeker version of the ID.4 set to hit UK roads in early 2022

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.5 as the third member of the brand’s latest generation electric family, alongside the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover.

To all intents and purposes, the ID.5 is a liftback version of the ID.4 and is expected to go on sale early in 2022. It will be available in both a standard single-motor version with power outputs of 175 or 205hp, and a performance-pitched GTX model with motors on both axles totalling 300hp.

All versions employ a 77kWh battery, which unsurprisingly provides almost identical driving range to the equivalent ID.4 models. Volkswagen quotes a potential 323 miles between charges on entry-level models, dropping to 304 miles in the GTX.

Volkswagen is also introducing a new ‘Vehicle Dynamics Manager’ which technical head Thomas Ulbrich describes as a “groundbreaking development.” It works with all the main control electronics, networking together the all-wheel-drive, traction control and safety systems.

  • Volkswagen ID.5
  • Volkswagen ID.4
To all intents and purposes, the ID.5 is a slightly sleeker version of the ID.4.

Inside, the ID.5 cabin will be virtually identical to that of the ID.4, though an updated infotainment system includes new generation 3.0 software – this is said to improve charging performance, offer a better voice control feature and access to online updates over the air.

Connected services are also included to provide the driver with real-time traffic updates, map updates and other information. Options available include a head-up display.

The safety performance has also been updated through the addition of a communication system dubbed Car2X. It gathers data from compatible Volkswagen cars and infrastructure in a range of 800 metres, to alert the driver to such problems as stationary traffic, accidents and other dangers.

Volkswagen is yet to reveal prices for the ID.5 though it is thought it will start from around £47,000, pitching it against such rivals as the recently-launched Kia EV6 and the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved