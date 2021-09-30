Jeep has revealed an all-new Grand Cherokee, which is expected to arrive in the UK late next year.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee will be the fourth plug-in hybrid model, or ‘4xe’, added to the Jeep line-up, as Jeep aims to catch up to its competitors in the plug-in market, eventually targeting the release of an all-electric range by 2025.

Other highlights include exterior style updates, a new interior design, and a number of tech additions that improve the infotainment and driving experience.

2014 fourth-generation Grand Cherokee vs. 2022 fifth-generation Grand Cherokee

Powertrains

Using similar plug-in hybrid technology to that in the hybrid Wrangler released earlier this year, the Grand Cherokee has a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine working in tandem with two electric motors to produce 375hp and an impressive towing capability of up to 6,000lbs.

The hybrid powertrain comes with three modes, allowing the driver to choose between pure petrol power, pure electric power, or a blend of both.

Jeep claims that the Grand Cherokee’s electric motors can achieve a range of 25 miles on their own, and the car can travel a maximum distance of 440 miles with the help of the petrol engine.

If you prefer pure petrol power, Jeep will also be offering Grand Cherokee petrol variants on launch. American customers will get to choose between the standard 3.6-litre V6 engine, and a more powerful 5.7-litre V8 engine, but the V8 variant is not likely to reach the UK.

The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, marketed by Jeep as the ultimate off-roader, comes with a two-speed transfer box, a limited-slip differential and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee line-up consists of the Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit and Summit Reserve trims. The PHEV powertrain is available on the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve models.

The rather sleek exterior design includes a lower roofline, a wider seven-slot grille with active grille shutters, air curtains and a remodelling of the rear pillars, all implemented to boost aerodynamic efficiency.

The new Grand Cherokee is also over an inch wider than its predecessor, to improve handling, and there are eight different wheel sizes to choose from, the biggest being 21-inch diameter wheels. The 2022 model is also more roomy, with over 4m3 of extra cabin space compared to the last generation.

Jeep says that this is the most luxurious Grand Cherokee model to date, the top-end Summit Reserve trim featuring a Palermo leather interior 19-speaker audio system. Up to three ten-inch infotainment screens are available for customers, including a screen for the front passenger and another for the rear seats, all with Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging included.

Tech enhancements

Jeep boasts that the 2022 Grand Cherokee has more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including active driving assist with hands-on automated driving, and a 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras.

Other features include a drowsy driver detection system, a parking assistance system, and adaptive cruise control with traffic sign recognition. Jeep has also installed Amazon Alexa as a virtual assistant, and the Grand Cherokee comes with its own 4G hotspot for up to 8 devices.

The UK specifications, including the price of the Grand Cherokee and its various trim choices, will be announced closer to its 2022 launch.