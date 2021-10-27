fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
2022 Range Rover unveiled
New model

All-new Range Rover unveiled

Seven-seat option and an electric version on the way

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

The all-new Range Rover has been unveiled, with Land Rover’s flagship SUV offering seven seats for the first time and an all-electric version within three years.

The fifth-generation Range Rover will arrive on UK roads in Spring 2022. As with its predecessor, it will be available in both a standard and a long-wheelbase form extended by around 20cm, with a choice of four, five or for the first time in the long-wheelbase version, seven seats.

While visually clearly related to its predecessors, the latest Range Rover has been completely redesigned with a all-new chassis which makes possible electrification – the electric version arriving in 2024 will be Land Rover’s first EV, though the brand aims to offer fully-electric options across its complete range by 2030.

The Range Rover will initially be offered with a range of petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains – all will be six-cylinder units, the car no longer available with four-cylinder engines. Two petrol and three diesel options will be on offer, with power outputs ranging from 250hp in the entry-level diesel to 400hp in the top petrol.

A flagship performance model remains in the range, but instead of the previous version’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, it will use a twin-turbo unit with 530hp, sourced from BMW. Land Rover says the new engine offers more performance, going from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds, and 17% better efficiency than its predecessor.

In 2024, the powertrain range will be extended not only by the full-electric version but a pair of plug-in hybrids combining a six-cylinder petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor built into the transmission.

The two offer combined power outputs of 440 and 510hp, while their 38.2kWh battery provides an official all-electric range of 62 miles, which is likely to be one of the longest in the PHEV market. Official CO2 emissions figures will be below 30g/km.

The luxury appeal of the new model will also be significantly enhanced – new measures include a fabric and wool blend that offers an alternative to leather, and noise cancelling technology using the car’s audio system. A personalised and more luxurious Range Rover SV, built by the brand’s Special Vehicle Operations department, will go on sale later in 2022.

Dealers are now taking orders for the new Range Rover, at prices starting from £94,900.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved