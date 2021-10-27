The all-new Range Rover has been unveiled, with Land Rover’s flagship SUV offering seven seats for the first time and an all-electric version within three years.

The fifth-generation Range Rover will arrive on UK roads in Spring 2022. As with its predecessor, it will be available in both a standard and a long-wheelbase form extended by around 20cm, with a choice of four, five or for the first time in the long-wheelbase version, seven seats.

While visually clearly related to its predecessors, the latest Range Rover has been completely redesigned with a all-new chassis which makes possible electrification – the electric version arriving in 2024 will be Land Rover’s first EV, though the brand aims to offer fully-electric options across its complete range by 2030.

The Range Rover will initially be offered with a range of petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains – all will be six-cylinder units, the car no longer available with four-cylinder engines. Two petrol and three diesel options will be on offer, with power outputs ranging from 250hp in the entry-level diesel to 400hp in the top petrol.





A flagship performance model remains in the range, but instead of the previous version’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, it will use a twin-turbo unit with 530hp, sourced from BMW. Land Rover says the new engine offers more performance, going from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds, and 17% better efficiency than its predecessor.

In 2024, the powertrain range will be extended not only by the full-electric version but a pair of plug-in hybrids combining a six-cylinder petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor built into the transmission.

The two offer combined power outputs of 440 and 510hp, while their 38.2kWh battery provides an official all-electric range of 62 miles, which is likely to be one of the longest in the PHEV market. Official CO 2 emissions figures will be below 30g/km.

The luxury appeal of the new model will also be significantly enhanced – new measures include a fabric and wool blend that offers an alternative to leather, and noise cancelling technology using the car’s audio system. A personalised and more luxurious Range Rover SV, built by the brand’s Special Vehicle Operations department, will go on sale later in 2022.

Dealers are now taking orders for the new Range Rover, at prices starting from £94,900.