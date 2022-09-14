fbpx
Search
Ferrari Purosangue 2022
New model

All-new 725hp Ferrari Purosangue unveiled

Ferrari has given us a first look at its new Purosangue, which is set to become the most powerful SUV on the market

Sean Rees

Powered by a 725hp twelve-cylinder engine, the long-awaited Ferrari Purosangue is set to become the most powerful luxury SUV on the market, posing a serious challenge to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

While its luxury rivals have capitalised on the growing popularity of SUV models in recent years, Ferrari has abstained from the SUV market – until now. Built from the ground up, the performance-focused Ferrari Purosangue debuts with a 725hp twelve-cylinder engine, which makes it even more powerful than the Aston Martin DBX 707 that launched earlier this year.

However, Ferrari is rather reluctant to call its newest model an SUV. The Italian brand sees the Purosangue as a continuation of its ‘thoroughbred’ supercar lineage – a front-engined ‘sports car’ with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.3 seconds.

Nevertheless, the Purosangue is certainly a major departure from Ferrari’s current sports car range, most notably due to its 19cm of ground clearance. This is also the manufacturer’s first ever four-door model to go into production, and will soon become the largest car in the Ferrari line-up – though the Lamborghini Urus is slightly longer.

With its larger size, Ferrari has gone to considerable lengths to make the Purosangue as light and aerodynamic as possible to aid its performance. To save a few pounds, the SUV’s foundations are made of aluminium, while its roof is made of carbon fibre.

Ferrari says that the car’s curvy silhouette has been designed so that air flows ‘seamlessly’ across the car’s front fascia, into the muscular bonnet’s air intakes to cool the powerful engine, or over the roof and through the suspended spoiler mounted above the rear window.

The Purosangue has been built with the brand’s “iconic” V12 engine in mind, and this is the only powertrain option unveiled so far. Ferrari has started to electrify its range in recent years – launching the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid sports cars.

The SUV comes with a number of features to enhance its driving dynamics and on-the-road comfort. A ‘6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor’ monitors the car’s speed and acceleration to make subtle adjustments to the four-wheel drive independent steering system (each wheel can turn independently of one another) and new suspension technology that is meant to improve body control in high speed corners and ride comfort on uneven tarmac.

To make the Purosangue more practical, Ferrari engineers have designed the SUV’s doors to open at a wider angle than the brand’s supercars, and the rear tailgate is powered by an electric motor – opening to reveal 487 litres of boot space.

Stepping inside, the interior layout and trim is very similar to the SF90 Stradale, with upholstery trimmed in light brown leather and a 10-inch infotainment console fitted on the passenger side of the dashboard. Ferrari adds that the SUV comes equipped with the brand’s “most powerful audio system ever”, and all four seats are independently adjustable and come with a heating function.

That sums up this first look at the Purosangue – Ferrari is yet to announce the car’s release date, as well as its UK pricing and fuel efficiency figures. We expect these details to arrive in the coming months.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved