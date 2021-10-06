All-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer unveiled

BMW has unveiled the second-generation version of its 2 Series Active Tourer, promising more space and updated powertrains to go with the bold new look.

Observers will have no difficulty telling the new compact MPV from its predecessor, the front-end dominated by the grille which under BMW’s controversial latest styling language has significantly grown in size. It houses a radar detector, part of an expanded suite of driver-assistance systems.

Other styling changes include a new front headlamp design, revised side styling and smaller rear lamp clusters.

The interior has undergone much greater changes, according to BMW following the example of the iX electric SUV. There is more space available, thanks to a bigger body shell in all dimensions and both the front and rear wheels being spaced wider apart.





The cabin is dominated by a one-piece curved display unit in which is mounted both the driver’s 10-inch digital instrument panel and a central touchscreen of 11 inches. This accesses the latest version of the BMW iDrive infotainment system, the first time this has been offered in one of the brand’s smaller cars.

The system operates in a similar fashion to a smartphone, enabling many traditional buttons and switches to be removed from the cabin.

Two petrol engines and a diesel will be available from the car’s launch, all with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox. The petrol units, which both include mild-hybrid technology, are a 1.5-litre unit of 170hp and a 2.0-litre 218hp, while the diesel is a 2.0-litre unit with 150hp.

BMW intends to expand the engine offerings in mid 2022 with plug-in hybrid variants, each able to travel up to 50 miles on electric power alone and offering either 245hp or 326hp.

BMW dealers are now taking orders for the new 2 Series Active Tourer – prices start from £30,265 and first cars are expected don UK roads in March 2022.