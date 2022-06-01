fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
New model

All-new BMW X1 and electric iX1 revealed

The third-generation BMW X1 has broken cover, with a choice of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric models on offer

Sean Rees

BMW has revealed its next-generation X1 crossover range, which includes petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models, as well as an all-electric version, which is set to be the new lead-in model of the BMW ‘i’ family.

This new electric crossover, called the BMW iX1, is set to become the entry-level electric car (EV) in the BMW line-up once the ageing BMW i3 is retired shortly. The iX1 is powered by two electric motors, one in the front and another in the rear, paired with a 65 kWh battery to produce 313hp and a reported all-electric travel range of 272 miles.

For comparison, the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQA has a similar range of 267 miles, while the Lexus UX Electric can’t crack the 200-mile mark.

For customers not ready to make the all-electric leap, the third-generation BMW X1 range will also launch with one petrol and two diesel engines, followed soon after by two plug-in hybrid options that BMW says can travel a maximum of 55 miles on just electric power. All models come fitted with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

2020 BMW X1 vs. new 2022 BMW iX1

BMW has evolved the X1’s exterior styling from the previous model. The nose has been raised to give the front end a more aggressive look, allowing the designers room to install even bigger square-shaped kidney grilles.

The new X1 is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, with more pronounced wheel arches to accommodate the 17-inch alloy wheels fitted as standard (18-, 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels are also available). The crossover features an extended rear spoiler, and LED tail lights are also fitted on the entry-level model.

Inside, the X1 is a bit roomier than the model it replaces. The on-board tech and interior layout have also a makeover as BMW brings the X1 cabin into line with newer siblings like the flagship BMW iX SUV.

Front and centre on the dashboard is the latest iteration of the brand’s ‘iDrive’ operating system, which combines the driver’s ten-inch digital screen with a ten-inch infotainment version – these merge into each other in a panel that curves towards the driver.

BMW says that the X1 is fitted with a new seat design that has been optimised for comfort over long distances. As standard they are manual, but electric adjustment for the driver and passenger will be an optional extra.

The new BMW X1 range, in petrol and diesel form, is available to order now from just over £35K, with the first cars set to reach the UK by October. The first iX1 EV and X1 plug-in models are scheduled to arrive soon after, though no pricing has been confirmed for these versions as of yet.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved