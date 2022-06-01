All-new BMW X1 and electric iX1 revealed

BMW has revealed its next-generation X1 crossover range, which includes petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models, as well as an all-electric version, which is set to be the new lead-in model of the BMW ‘i’ family.

This new electric crossover, called the BMW iX1, is set to become the entry-level electric car (EV) in the BMW line-up once the ageing BMW i3 is retired shortly. The iX1 is powered by two electric motors, one in the front and another in the rear, paired with a 65 kWh battery to produce 313hp and a reported all-electric travel range of 272 miles.

For comparison, the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQA has a similar range of 267 miles, while the Lexus UX Electric can’t crack the 200-mile mark.

For customers not ready to make the all-electric leap, the third-generation BMW X1 range will also launch with one petrol and two diesel engines, followed soon after by two plug-in hybrid options that BMW says can travel a maximum of 55 miles on just electric power. All models come fitted with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

2020 BMW X1 vs. new 2022 BMW iX1

BMW has evolved the X1’s exterior styling from the previous model. The nose has been raised to give the front end a more aggressive look, allowing the designers room to install even bigger square-shaped kidney grilles.

The new X1 is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, with more pronounced wheel arches to accommodate the 17-inch alloy wheels fitted as standard (18-, 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels are also available). The crossover features an extended rear spoiler, and LED tail lights are also fitted on the entry-level model.

Inside, the X1 is a bit roomier than the model it replaces. The on-board tech and interior layout have also a makeover as BMW brings the X1 cabin into line with newer siblings like the flagship BMW iX SUV.

Front and centre on the dashboard is the latest iteration of the brand’s ‘iDrive’ operating system, which combines the driver’s ten-inch digital screen with a ten-inch infotainment version – these merge into each other in a panel that curves towards the driver.

BMW says that the X1 is fitted with a new seat design that has been optimised for comfort over long distances. As standard they are manual, but electric adjustment for the driver and passenger will be an optional extra.

The new BMW X1 range, in petrol and diesel form, is available to order now from just over £35K, with the first cars set to reach the UK by October. The first iX1 EV and X1 plug-in models are scheduled to arrive soon after, though no pricing has been confirmed for these versions as of yet.