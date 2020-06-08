All-new electric Fiat 500 available to order

Fiat has opened reservations for the all-new electric 500 hatchback, which joins the zero-emission convertible version in the firm’s line-up.

The ‘la Prima’ launch edition is priced at £26,995 including the plug-in car grant and comes with a Wallbox that can be fitted at home to deliver up to 3kW of charging power. This can be upgraded to 7.4kW, which can provide a full charge in just over six hours.

The electric Fiat 500 has a maximum charge rate of 85kW, which Fiat says can add a usable 30 miles of range in five minutes, or can top the battery up to 80% in 35 minutes. Its 42kWh battery has a maximum range of 199 miles.

The electric motor’s output is 87kW and provides a top speed of 93mph, with a 0-60mph time of nine seconds.

In this la Prima specification, the new electric 500 comes with a panoramic glass sunroof, a more pronounced rear spoiler, three paint choices, full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome-plated inserts, and eco-leather upholstery.

The electric 500 gets a new look compared with the petrol-powered versions because it sits on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ first bespoke electric car platform. It’s 6cm longer and 6cm wider than before, and features a more rounded, curvy look.

There are three drive modes available: Normal, Range and Sherpa. Normal aims to give a driving experience similar to that of a petrol vehicle, while Range ramps up the amount of energy recouped by the car, meaning it decelerates quickly when the accelerator is lifted to provided ‘one pedal driving’.

Sherpa mode, named after Himalayan Sherpas who take charge of an expedition, optimises the driving experience based on battery levels and the distance to the destination.

It also comes with adaptive cruise control and the new UConnect 5 infotainment system, which comes integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is controlled through a ten-inch touchscreen in the dashboard.

Reservations for the all-new electric Fiat 500 are now open for UK customers, and both the hatchback and convertible can be ordered with no deposit.