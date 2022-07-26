All-new Honda Civic Type R unveiled

Following the launch of the 11th-generation Honda Civic, the next iteration of the hot hatch Civic Type R has been revealed, which the manufacturer says will be the most powerful Type R model it has ever produced.

This new model has been unveiled to celebrate 25 years of Civic Type R hot hatches – set to arrive in the UK in early 2023 with sportier exterior styling, unique interior touches and some mechanical upgrades over the standard Civic range.

While its predecessor had pretty polarising dramatic exterior looks, Honda has decided on a slightly more conservative approach this time around. Besides sporty front and rear bumpers, a large rear wing features once again to provide more downforce on the road, but sits lower but wider than the previous model.

While the standard Civic comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, larger 19-inch alloy wheels feature on the new Civic Type R, fitted with track-focused Michelin tyres.

Honda says that improving aerodynamics has been a key focus – redesigned rear doors and wheel arches are reported to bring aerodynamic benefits, and a larger lower front grille works in tandem with a bonnet vent to improve airflow, and provide more cool air to the engine.

Speaking of the engine, the new Honda Civic Type R is not a petrol-electric hybrid like the latest version of the standard Civic range. Instead, the hot hatch is fitted with a conventional turbocharged petrol engine – a revised version of the 2.0-litre unit found in the old Type R model.

As most of Honda’s European model range has become electrified as standard, this could be the last combustion-powered Honda to ever launch in the UK.

While the previous generation could muster 306hp and a top speed of 169mph, Honda says that turbocharger tweaks and reduced curb weight makes this new model the most powerful Type R to ever go into production. However, the company has not released any detailed performance stats just yet, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly how much power the new model has.

The car’s brakes and exhaust system have also been upgraded. Like its predecessor, it comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The interior will be a familiar sight if you have seen pictures of the inside of the standard Civic, but the Civic Type R comes with a few unique design elements – most notably the suede-like upholstery and floor mats trimmed in a rich red, the same red that features on the Honda badge on the car’s exterior and steering wheel.

The seats themselves are designed to hold occupants tighter in high-speed corners, and sit lower than those found in the previous Type R model, which Honda says improves visibility of the bonnet and minimises blind spots.

The driver can switch through various performance settings and drive modes using a bespoke digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and like the last generation, the car comes with a data logger feature than can be accessed through the ten-inch infotainment screen or your smartphone to provide detailed performance stats and tips for how to improve your lap times.

The new Civic Type R will go on sale next year, with first deliveries to customers beginning in Europe from early 2023. The outgoing model it replaces ended production in 2021, but is still regarded as one of the best performance packages on the used market. According to our award-winning Expert Rating Index, it currently holds an impressive Expert Rating of 88%.