All-new Mazda CX-60 revealed and on sale

Mazda has revealed the CX-60 plug-in hybrid (PHEV), the brand’s all-new flagship SUV, and announced UK pricing and specifications.

The most powerful production model that Mazda has ever produced, the new Mazda CX-60 is now the largest SUV in the Mazda family. It sits above the existing Mazda CX-5 and will target established upmarket rivals like the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The CX-60 range consists of three trim levels – the entry-level ‘Exclusive-Line’, the mid-range ‘Homura’ and the range-topping ‘Takumi’. Inside, the Exclusive-Line and Homura trims come with a black interior colour scheme, while the top-spec Takumi is trimmed with white Nappa leather, and includes a cloth trimming on the dashboard and wooden fixtures on the centre console.

The CX-60 comes with 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and a panoramic roof is available as an optional extra. Eight exterior colours are available.

The list of on-board tech available as standard includes a 12-inch infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker sound system, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated door mirrors, cruise control, climate control, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

The standard model also has a heated steering wheel, and the entry-level trim also includes several safety features, including lane-keeping assistance, blindspot monitoring and traffic sign recognition.

The 2022 Mazda CX-60 Takumi interior trim

In addition to the standard spec, the Homura trim adds ambient lighting in the cabin and a facial recognition system that automatically adjusts front seats, door mirrors and steering wheel to suit the driver. The Homura also increases the number of surround-sound speakers from eight to 12, and includes 20-inch alloy wheels.

The top-of-the-range Takumi trim does not add any further tech upgrades. Additional packages are available which add adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging.

Trim level On-the-road price Exclusive-Line £43,950 Homura £46,700 Takumi £48,050

The same powertrain setup is available across the entire range – a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 18kWh battery, producing a maximum output of 327hp, a fuel consumption of 188mpg and an official electric-only range of 37 miles.

With prices starting from £44K, the Mazda CX-60 PHEV is now available to order in the UK, with the first orders expected to be delivered in Autumn 2022. Mazda has also confirmed that more powertrains will be added to the CX-60 line-up in the near future, including a 3.3-litre diesel with mild hybrid technology and a 3.0-litre petrol model.