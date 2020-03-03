McLaren 765LT Longtail revealed | The Car Expert
New model

All-new McLaren 765LT breaks cover

Latest supercar is the next in the ‘Longtail’ series.

Jack Evans
McLaren has revealed its latest model in its ‘Longtail’ series of cars – the 765LT.

The British manufacturer says that the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine powering the 765LT produces 765hp and 800Nm of torque, meaning a 0-60mph sprint of under three seconds and 0-124mph in just 7.2 seconds.

According to McLaren, the in-gear acceleration is 15% quicker than the 720S, upon which the 765LT is based.

The steering has also been made quicker than the 720S, while a stiffer torsion beam has been incorporated to enhance the amount of feedback given to the driver.

 

A titanium quad-exhaust system brings a 40% weight saving over the equivalent steel variant, while ten-spoke forged alloy wheels and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres bring the weight down by a further 22kg compared with the 720S. All in, the 765LT weighs 1,339kg – 80kg less than the 720S coupe.

  • McLaren 765LT Longtail - rear | The Car Expert
  • McLaren 765LT Longtail - interior | The Car Expert

An all-new aero package is fitted as standard too, incorporating a carbon fibre splitter, front bumper, side skirts, rear bumps and a larger active rear wing. Combined, they contribute to a 25% increase in downforce.

The active rear wing, rear bumper and front floor were designed at McLaren’s newly-opened Composites Technology Centre, which is based at the firm’s home in Woking.

Inside, carbon fibre racing seats dominate the cabin, while the lightweight material has also been used to line the central transmission tunnel and floor.

Just 765 examples will be made available worldwide, with no pricing details given just yet.

Jack Evans
