All-new Mercedes-Benz GLC now on sale

The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV is now on sale in the UK, ahead of the first customer orders arriving at the start of next year.

In contrast to the outgoing GLC range, this new line-up consists only of partially-electrified models. One petrol and two diesel engines fitted with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance are on offer, as well as a range-topping petrol plug-in hybrid variant. The latter pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor for a combined output of 313hp. Mercedes-Benz adds that a more powerful 335hp diesel-powered plug-in hybrid option will be added to the range soon.

While the car’s engine range has seen plenty of change, the design of the new GLC is pretty familiar. The latest iteration of the SUV has a nearly identical silhouette to the previous generation, but the manufacturer says that it has refreshed the GLC’s front end with a headlight redesign and the introduction of a new-look radiator grille.

Customers can choose between three different trim levels, the entry-level ‘AMG Line’, the mid-range ‘AMG Line Premium’ and top-spec ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’. Please note that these are not performance-enhanced Mercedes-AMG models, just sporty AMG-inspired trims.

All models come with suspension upgrades in the front and rear that Mercedes-Benz says improve ride comfort, handling and driving enjoyment. The new GLC also comes with a ‘transparent bonnet’ camera feature that gives you a top-down view of the road ahead and the terrain underneath the front of the car on the infotainment screen, to assist off-road driving.

Speaking of the infotainment, the GLC comes with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and a 12-inch portrait-oriented central screen. Those who opt for the top-spec ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ package gain a heads-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen when on the road.

The upholstery of standard ‘AMG Line’ and mid-range ‘AMG Line Premium’ models are trimmed in synthetic ‘Artico’ leather, while range-topping ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ variants are instead trimmed in real leather.

Prices for the new GLC range start at under £52k for the diesel-powered ‘220 d’, rising to just over £72k for the ‘300 e’ plug-in hybrid. Mercedes-Benz is now taking orders for the new SUV range, and plans to deliver the first UK customer orders in January next year.