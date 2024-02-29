All-new MG 3 hatchback debuts

MG Motors has revealed new details about its new third-generation MG 3 hatchback, which is more spacious than its predecessor and will be a hybrid as standard.

This new iteration of the budget ‘MG3’ has been designed by the brand’s Shanghai branch, and as other mainstream manufacturers like Ford retire their ICE-powered compact superminis, this new MG could have a broad appeal with buyers looking for value-for-money.

Asserting that the hatchback has “all the attributes to become a leader in its class”, an MG representative has said that the brand is aiming to sell around 10,000 examples of the new MG 3 per year – an annual sales figure that is three times higher than the previous MG 3 ever achieved.

Let’s start with the ‘Hybrid+’ engine setup – a 102hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 136hp electric motor pairing which MG says will make the car the fastest accelerating hybrid supermini on the market. The combined output of 238hp is quite high by small hatch standards, and provides a reported 0-62mph time of eight seconds, which is over a second faster than the Toyota Yaris and Renault Clio hybrids in the same sprint.

The driver can select between five different drive modes, including ‘Series’ mode where the petrol engine functions as a generator, ‘Parallel’ mode where the engine and motor work in tandem to provide maximum power, and ‘EV’ mode which uses only electric power (up to 50mph and under).

MG is yet to confirm exactly how many miles the hatch can muster on just electric power, but has said that customers can expect around 64mpg overall – much lower fuel consumption than the previous MG 3. The car is fitted with a three-speed automatic transmission.

Two different trim levels will be available at launch – the lead-in ‘SE’ and the top-spec ‘Trophy’. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a ten-inch infotainment screen that juts out of the dashboard come as standard, as does a six-speaker audio system, four USB ports, rear parking sensors and a rear view parking camera.

The ‘Trophy’ adds a leather-style upholstery, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a surround view parking camera. As for interior space, the new MG 3 is around ten centimetres longer and a smidge wider than the former model, which frees up cabin room in the front and back, and increases the dimensions of the boot too (293 litres).

That sums up what we know about the new hybridised MG 3, more information including UK pricing and arrival date, are sure to follow in the coming weeks.