fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
New model

All-new MG 4 EV set for September launch

MG releases first details about upcoming MG 4 electric hatchback, set to arrive in the UK in September

Sean Rees

MG Motors has teased its all-new MG 4 electric hatchback which the brand will hold a launch event for in September, reportedly capable of travelling 280 miles on a full battery.

Positioned as a cheaper leftfield alternative to the likes of the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen ID.3, the new MG 4 will be the third fully-electric model to join the MG Motors line-up, after the MG ZS SUV and MG 5 estate car.

The manufacturer says that there will be two different powertrain options for customers to choose from – an entry-level 51kWh battery pack and a more powerful 64kWh unit, which MG says have a range of 217 and 280 miles respectively. Both models use a single electric motor to power the front wheels, and the car’s top speed is capped at 99mph.

Designed on a new platform, the MG 4 looks like nothing else in MG’s current arsenal, and marks a turning point for the brand’s design ethos. Like the MG 5’s recent exterior refresh, designers have opted to give the MG 4 a pointy grille-less front end, the brand logo flanked by large wing-shaped LED headlights and protruding air intakes on either side of the bumper.

The car’s lower portion has plenty of SUV-style bumper cladding, while the rear features a full-width LED tail light bar sitting below a rear spoiler design that is split in two.

The hatchback’s interior design is a first for the brand, too. With the battery stored under the car’s floor, MG has taken the opportunity to improve cabin space and ergonomics, starting with the floating centre console that juts out below the dashboard but no further.

A frameless infotainment console, which is wider than the centre console below, is joined by a smaller digital instrument cluster screen on the dashboard. The car’s interior also features a new-look steering wheel, which gives the impression of being split in two at the bottom – mirroring the design of the rear spoiler.

That is all that has been released about the MG 4 so far, with more details, including UK specifications and pricing, on the way in the coming months.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Toyota GR86

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved