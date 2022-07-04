All-new MG 4 EV set for September launch

MG Motors has teased its all-new MG 4 electric hatchback which the brand will hold a launch event for in September, reportedly capable of travelling 280 miles on a full battery.

Positioned as a cheaper leftfield alternative to the likes of the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen ID.3, the new MG 4 will be the third fully-electric model to join the MG Motors line-up, after the MG ZS SUV and MG 5 estate car.

The manufacturer says that there will be two different powertrain options for customers to choose from – an entry-level 51kWh battery pack and a more powerful 64kWh unit, which MG says have a range of 217 and 280 miles respectively. Both models use a single electric motor to power the front wheels, and the car’s top speed is capped at 99mph.

Designed on a new platform, the MG 4 looks like nothing else in MG’s current arsenal, and marks a turning point for the brand’s design ethos. Like the MG 5’s recent exterior refresh, designers have opted to give the MG 4 a pointy grille-less front end, the brand logo flanked by large wing-shaped LED headlights and protruding air intakes on either side of the bumper.

The car’s lower portion has plenty of SUV-style bumper cladding, while the rear features a full-width LED tail light bar sitting below a rear spoiler design that is split in two.

The hatchback’s interior design is a first for the brand, too. With the battery stored under the car’s floor, MG has taken the opportunity to improve cabin space and ergonomics, starting with the floating centre console that juts out below the dashboard but no further.

A frameless infotainment console, which is wider than the centre console below, is joined by a smaller digital instrument cluster screen on the dashboard. The car’s interior also features a new-look steering wheel, which gives the impression of being split in two at the bottom – mirroring the design of the rear spoiler.

That is all that has been released about the MG 4 so far, with more details, including UK specifications and pricing, on the way in the coming months.