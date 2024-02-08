All-new Mini Cooper now on sale

The next iteration of the petrol-powered Mini hatch is now on sale in the UK, with two powertrains and three trim levels on offer.

The ‘Cooper’ nameplate has made a return, as Mini has decided to revive the well-known moniker for all of its next-generation compact hatchbacks. This new three-door model sports the oval-shaped LED headlights and two-tone paintwork that has become synonymous with the British brand.

The exterior looks are almost identical to the all-electric version, including a smoother front bumper and new taillights in the rear, replacing the current model’s Union Flag design. The lights are customisable and customers can choose between three different light signatures, including a more patriotic option.

When it comes to engines, the range is divided by the entry-level ‘Cooper C’ and top-spec ‘Cooper S’ models, which are both automatics. The former is a three-cylinder petrol that offers 156hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.7 seconds. The more expensive latter can muster 204hp, and a quicker sprint time of 6.6 seconds. By comparison, the fastest electric variants – the ‘Cooper SE’ – has a 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds.

These engine options have been carried over from the previous third-generation Mini, but have been given performance boosts. As you might expect, the ‘Cooper C’ is the more economical option, with an estimated fuel economy of just under 46mpg.

Inside, the dashboard has been given a significant overhaul. A circular infotainment screen is front and centre like the previous design, but the display has been given more prominence on the dashboard. The speed gauge behind the steering wheel is gone – instead, speed is displayed in the central screen and the car can be specified with a head-up display for an additional fee which projects driving information (including speed) onto the windscreen.

The gear selector and handbrake button have been moved from the centre console to a panel below the infotainment, which also includes the turn-key ignition. Mini says that the new Cooper has 210 litres of boot space, which is around the same as its predecessor.

There are three different trims on offer, starting with the lead-in ‘Classic’. This model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, vegan leather and cloth upholstery and a heated steering wheel. The mid-range ‘Exclusive’ has 17-inch alloy wheels, comes in the unique ‘British Racing Green’ exterior colour, and adds grey roof lining and John Cooper Works sports seats.

The range-topping ‘Sport’ guise has the largest 18-inch alloy wheels, a ‘Chilli Red’ bodywork colour with a black roof and mirror caps, a John Cooper Works ‘sport brake’ and some mechanical additions, including a suspension upgrade.

Now available to configure on the Mini website, the fourth-generation petrol-powered Mini is on sale from just over £23k. Prices rise to £31k for the ‘Cooper S’ with the ‘Sport’ trim.