All-new Range Rover SV and PHEV available to order

Land Rover has bolstered its all-new 2022 Range Rover line-up, with the top-spec SV trim and two plug-in hybrid models (PHEVs) expanding the model range already announced late last year.

Adding to the range of mild hybrid petrol and diesel powertrains already available (including a V8 option), the new PHEVs engine variants consist of the P440e and P510e. The former uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 38 kWh battery, producing a total output of 440hp, while the latter uses an uprated version of this pairing, for a combined output of 510hp.

Using a battery that is actually bigger than what you would find in many small EVs, both Range Rover PHEV versions are said to be able to travel 70 miles on just electric power from full charge, with CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km.

These plug-in hybrid engines are also available on the new range-topping SV trim, which now sits above the Range Rover Autobiography and First Edition models in the spec tree.







The new trim features a SV-branded exterior design, sporting a unique grille design and new front and rear bumpers, as well as cream-coloured 22-inch alloy wheels.

The cream colour scheme continues on the leather upholstery in the cabin, also featuring electric front seats that have heating and massage functions, and illuminated treadplates that carry the SV branding.

Available to order now, prices for the entry-level Range Rover PHEV models start at £103,485, while the Range Rover SV is available for £146,200.

Built at Land Rover’s production plant in Solihull, UK, the all-new Range Rover will be the first model in the brand’s range to offer an all-electric variant in 2024.

The outgoing Range Rover, which was also available as a plug-in hybrid, ended production as one of the highest-scoring large SUVs listed in our Expert Ratings Index. As of January 2022, it holds an Expert Rating of 78%.