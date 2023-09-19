All-new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV debuts

Volkswagen has unveiled its third-generation Tiguan SUV, which is a bit bigger than its predecessor and offers an infotainment overhaul.

Set to challenge the high-selling Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage like the current Tiguan which is still on sale, this new model is set to arrive at German dealerships in February next year sporting fresh exterior looks that mirror some of the brand’s newer models.

The slimmer LED headlights are connected by a full-width light bar and black panel, which sits above large C-shaped air intakes on the front bumper, much like the latest Mk8 Golf hatchback and the similarly-sized all-electric ID.4 SUV. The rear has also had a redesign, as a new full-width LED taillight is installed below a smaller rear window which is framed by a more prominent rear spoiler.

Volkswagen says that the new Tiguan is three centimetres longer than the current model, and buyers should find that there is more headroom for passengers inside too. Boot space has also grown by 37 litres to 652 litres total.

Stepping inside, the most notable upgrade is the new infotainment system – a 13- or 15-inch touchscreen that floats above the dashboard panel with backlighting for the volume slider and temperature controls. The brand adds that this console is more “intuitive” than the software in the current model, with “an entirely new menu structure and graphics.”

Above the modified ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, the new Tiguan can also be specced with a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen. A new rotary dial features on the centre console, which allows the driver to choose between various ‘atmospheres’ that adjust the interior lighting, suspension and engine setup.

Now onto the engines. The range will begin with two 1.5-litre petrol engines (and one diesel) offering either 130hp or 150hp like the current Tiguan line-up, with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance that allows for engine-off coasting. Two petrol 2.0-litre turbocharged units also feature, offering either 200hp or 260hp, as well as a 190hp turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel – these three being all-wheel drive.

The range-toppers are two 1.5-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrids that can provide 200hp and 270hp respectively. These plug-in hybrids can reportedly muster up to 62 miles of electric-only driving (30 miles more than the current Tiguan plug-in hybrids) and are compatible with rapid charging at up to 50kW, charging the battery from 10% to 80% in around 25 minutes.

Four trim specifications will be available at launch, including ‘Life’, ‘Elegance’ and ‘R-Line’ models. Volkswagen is yet to announce the SUV’s UK trim specifications and pricing, or its official British arrival date. These details are sure to follow in the coming months.