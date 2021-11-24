Alpine A110 coupé range updated

Alpine has unveiled a mid-life facelift for its A110 sports coupe, with Renault’s spin-off performance brand adding some power upgrades along with new infotainment systems and some detail changes.

As previously, the range consists of three versions of the two-door coupe, but they have been renamed. The former entry-level Pure and Légende grades are replaced by plain A110 and GT, while the range-topping S remains.

All three versions retain a 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine, matched to a seven-speed automatic gearbox driving the rear wheels. The A110 remains at its previous 252hp power level but the GT and S models have undergone software recalibration, boosting their output to 300hp.

The Alpine A110 entry model has undergone minor changes to make it slightly lighter, weighing in at 1102kg and costing from £49,905.



The entry-level 252hp Alpine A110

The A110 GT is pitched as a luxury model, while the A110 S is aimed at drivers wanting sportier performance. GT versions offer 300hp and a 4.2-second 0-62mph time, with pricing starting from £59,355.

While having the same power output as the GT, the S includes a bespoke tuned chassis and can optionally be specified with semi-slick tyres and a carbon-fibre aero kit. This includes a large rear spoiler which, according to Alpine, significantly improves the S model’s credentials as a track day car, the revised aerodynamics adding 60kg of downforce to the front and 81kg at the rear. S versions cost from £59,955 with the aero kit adding £4,650 on top.



The top-of-the-range 300hp Alpine A110 S, sporting an additional aero kit and priced at £64,605

Common to all three versions is a new infotainment system based on a seven-inch touchscreen. The unit offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone compatibility along with built-in navigation and voice recognition.

Versions fitted in the S grade also include telematics, providing information on such aspects as turbo boost pressure, gearbox temperature and acceleration, as well as including a chronograph for timing laps at track days.

The Alpine A110 competes against the likes of the Audi TT and Porsche 718 Cayman. As of November 2021, the A110 holds an outstanding Expert Rating of 88%, which is one of the highest in our index of over 300 new cars.

An all-new version is expected to launch in 2025, developed with in collaboration with sports car manufacturer Lotus.