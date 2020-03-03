Alpine A110 Legende GT | The Car Expert
Alpine A110 Legende GT revealed as ‘most refined’ version yet

New limited-edition variant of Alpine A110 takes on a slightly more grand touring approach

Alpine has revealed the A110 Legende GT, a limited edition model that’s described as ‘the most refined’ version of the sports car yet.

Limited to just 400 examples globally, the Legende GT has seen a number of alterations made to improve everyday usability.

Three colours are offered for the model — Mercury Silver, Deep Black and Abyss Blue — while gold 18-inch alloy wheels have been added too. Translucent LED taillights have also been added to mark the Legende GT out from the rest of the range.

  • Alpine A110 Legende GT - exterior | The Car Expert
  • Alpine A110 Legende GT - interior | The Car Expert

Inside the car, new comfort-oriented leather sets hoe been introduced and are finished in a model-specific amber hue. Brown stitching also features throughout the cabin, along with a colour-matching 12 o’clock marker for the steering wheel.

 

A luggage set exclusive to the Legende GT that is identical in colour to the seats is also offered with the car, as well as a new storage compartment between driver and passenger for smaller items.

Equipment highlights include a reversing camera, Focal stereo system, Brembo brakes and an active sports exhaust system.

Chassis tweaks haven’t been made from the regular A110 Legende, while its 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine continues to produce 250hp. As a result, the GT is capable of 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds with a 156mph top speed possible.

There’s no official word on UK pricing for the Alpine A110 yet, but a European asking price of €69,300 (£60,240) has been stated.

